Match Notes (11.2.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Competition: USL Championship Playoffs
Date: November 2, 2024
Kick off time: 5:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 63 degrees, partly cloudy
Venue: Weidner Field
Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 12 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Oakland conceded 5 goals in their regular season finale, marking their fourth loss of the season in which they've allowed 5 goals.
Oakland holds a 2-0 record in Western Conference Quarterfinal games in their history.
Last Meeting:
June 1, 2024
COS 1, OAK 0
Last Three Games:
October 26, 2024
OAK 0, BHM 5
October 19, 2024
LV 2, OAK 3
October 12, 2024
OAK 0, PHX 1
Last Starting XI vs Birmingham Legion FC: 4-3-3
GK - Tim Syrel
D - Ilya Alekseev
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Baboucarr Njie
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Irakoze Donasiyano
F - Trayvone Reid
F - José Luis Sinisterra
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2024
- Match Notes (11.2.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
- Sacramento Republic FC Falls to Las Vegas Lights FC Friday - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Match Notes (11.2.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Roots Concede Four First Half Goals, Fall 0-5 at Home to Birmingham Legion FC in Regular Season Finale
- Match Notes (10.26.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Ticket Pricing for 2025 Season at Oakland Coliseum
- Oakland Roots Clinch Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win in Las Vegas