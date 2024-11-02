Match Notes (11.2.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Competition: USL Championship Playoffs

Date: November 2, 2024

Kick off time: 5:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 63 degrees, partly cloudy

Venue: Weidner Field

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 12 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Oakland conceded 5 goals in their regular season finale, marking their fourth loss of the season in which they've allowed 5 goals.

Oakland holds a 2-0 record in Western Conference Quarterfinal games in their history.

Last Meeting:

June 1, 2024

COS 1, OAK 0

Last Three Games:

October 26, 2024

OAK 0, BHM 5

October 19, 2024

LV 2, OAK 3

October 12, 2024

OAK 0, PHX 1

Last Starting XI vs Birmingham Legion FC: 4-3-3

GK - Tim Syrel

D - Ilya Alekseev

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Baboucarr Njie

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

F - Trayvone Reid

F - José Luis Sinisterra

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

