Switchbacks Advance to the Western Conference Semifinals

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Jairo Henriquez on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing) Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Jairo Henriquez on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled Oakland Roots SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, at Weidner Field, ending with a nice victory of 2-0.

Home-field advantage is everything when it comes to the Switchbacks playing at Weidner Field. In just the first half, the boys had two shots on target, 247 accurate passes, won four corners, and held 64.5% possession.

The Switchbacks' first goal came in the 41' when #17 Jairo Henriquez picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch. Henriquez dribbled around one Oakland player, took his space toward Oakland's goal, and passed the ball off to #9 Ronaldo Damus who was backing into the Oakland defense. Damus laid the ball off back to Henriquez who then played a quick one-touch pass to #10 Zach Zandi. Zandi attempted to take a one-touch shot right on the edge of the box which got blocked. The ball fell back to Henriquez, who kept running closer to the net, after his pass to Zandi, and Henriquez placed the ball in the top right corner to put the Switchbacks up 1-0.

Throughout the second half, the boys in black and blue kept staying aggressive on both offense and defense, having two shots on target, 10 out of 14 tackles won, five interceptions, and a passing accuracy of 72.6%.

The Switchbacks' second goal started, again with Henriquez, who was pressing Oakland defender #5 Riley Camden and forced Camden to turn the ball over. Henriquez took the ball and passed it back to #18 Aidan Rocha. Rocha took a touch, looked up, and delivered a ball aimed for Damus, who was making a run into the box. Oakland defender #4 Gagi Margvelashvili, took Damus down in the box, not letting Damus get to the ball, and the head referee, Abdou Ndiaye, immediately awarded the Switchbacks a penalty. Damus stepped up confidently to take the penalty and placed the ball in the right side of the net. Oakland goalkeeper #20 Paul Blanchette, dove the right way but Damus put enough power on the shot to put it past Blanchette.

With tonight's win, The Switchbacks advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Don't miss out on a home playoff experience at Weidner Field on November 9th against Orange County SC with kickoff set for 4:30 pm! To stay up to date on the Switchbacks playoff run, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers

On his overall thoughts on tonight's game.

Yeah, I think they obviously came with a game plan. It was important that we scored the first goal. We emphasized that. We did that. So pleased. And then obviously it opened up more spaces. They had to be a bit more aggressive. And I thought it was a good performance overall. I don't think it was perfect by any stretch of the imagination. It was a good performance. I'm pleased, obviously, with the result on the clean sheet.

On his thoughts on moments like what Jairo was able to do tonight, talking about his playing.

Yeah, talented boy, no doubt about that. And Calle Brown made a really good point. He beats them on the dribble and then gets a little bit, a little bit of looking fortune. Zandi has the shot, but he's in the right place at the right time, and then ultimately you're in the right place at the right time. You got to put it away, and he did that. And I think that was, that was deserved for the first half play, to be completely honest with you. So please for him, please for the group, more than, more than just any one individual, to be honest.

On what's clicking on defense right now.

Yeah, we were obviously, you guys have always loved clean sheets, so do we, but we left a couple of chances out there for them, so that has to be buttoned up a little bit more. Could have easily scored, but overall, look quarter-final, round one please, with the two-nil win.

On the home game next weekend, and his message for the fans.

Honestly, just walking around there thanking them, I said during the week that I wanted the guys and us to pay them back and give them value for money. Think we did that tonight. We give ourselves another week at this stage of the season. That's all we do. But we need them. We love them. We care dearly for them. When we want to give back to them, so when they're here, I know it's a little bit colder than we'd all like, but we need them. It's not our come out and help. We need you guys. You make us better.

Matt Real

On the huge win tonight, about the impact the first goal had on momentum and mentality

Yeah, that was huge for us for sure. Coach Chambers always talks about the importance of scoring the first goal, especially at home. We have a really strong record whenever we score first, not perfect, but pretty close to it. So we knew that if we got the first goal, we would be confident enough that they would maybe back off a bit, and lose a bit of confidence, which happened which allowed us to get our second goal. So I'm happy we're able to do that, but it's only one game, so hopefully we can continue next weekend.

On his huge save and the strong, tight defense tonight.

Yeah. I mean you ever heard the saying, you know, Defense wins championships. The offense wins games, Defense wins championships. And it's a mentality that we're trying to establish here. If we keep a clean sheet at home, we're confident we'll be able to put a few in, which we did tonight. And like I said, if we keep clean sheets, we can't get beaten.

On the three wins against Oakland this season, and what the team has hacked about this matchup

Yeah, I won't even lie, after beating a team so many times, going into this game already beating them twice, beating them three times is difficult. Sometimes, the team will just change things, tactically we won't be seeing the same group that we saw the first two games, but you know it was definitely a lot different. But we were able to adapt and come out on top.

Zach Zandi

On what was happening when he and Jairo got the first goal, and what he saw on the field to get his amazing assist.

Yeah, I mean, a little bit of luck. You got a little a little bit deflected it, but credit to Jairo. You know, great, great reaction. Great finish. Good way to start the game, for sure.

On how the goal changes the momentum of the team.

I mean, I think we were, you know, a little maybe static at moments, but once we got that goal, I feel like we gained some confidence, and it kind of opened things up a little bit more, allowed it to be a little bit more free, free flowing, and, you know, to win games, you have to score goals. So it was, it was massive, yeah.

On what the "name of the game" will be for next weekend against Orange County.

Yeah, focus on ourselves. And that's really it. Stay Stay true to us. And you know, we're looking forward to being back at home. It's another massive opportunity.

In his message to the fans.

Please come out support. You guys were amazing tonight. Hopefully, we can, we can get another win next weekend.

On if having a slower start to the last two games helped the team come out strong tonight to get that first goal.

Yeah, yeah. I mean the goal is to score. The first and we've done that now. So at the end of the day, we're still getting it accomplished, and that's the most important thing.

Jairo Henriquez

On his goal and how it changed the momentum for the team.

Yeah, we needed this win so we are so happy right now. Actually, we talked to the group after the game and we talked about the game. It's a big game, but we need to win to continue the role for this championship. We remember the last year we can go in the first round. So now it's important for us, and we're thinking about in the next game right now.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) OAK: Paul Blanchette: (2)

Goals: COS: Henriquez (A: Zandi) (41'), Damus (56') (PK)

Disciplines: COS: YC: Magee (49'), Hanya (70'), Huerman (79'), Rocha (80'), OAK:YC: Margvelashvili (55'), Glinton (57'), Riley (64'), Diaz (90+5'), Nije (90+6')

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.