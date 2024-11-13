Statement from Memphis 901 FC Regarding Franchise Transfer

Memphis, Tenn. (Nov. 13, 2024) -- We collectively share the disappointment of our supporters and the Memphis community as Memphis 901 FC's franchise rights transition to Santa Barbara, California. So many people have poured their hearts and souls into building this club, including soccer legend Tim Howard, and to everyone who helped build this organization, we will be forever grateful.

From the beginning, we emphasized that a soccer-specific stadium was essential for the long-term viability of professional soccer in Memphis. Following the city's direction, we participated in multiple trips to lobby the Tennessee legislature in 2023 for a $350 million cash grant to fund sports facilities, including a new soccer stadium and renovations to AutoZone Park. While the State of Tennessee fulfilled this grant to Memphis, funding for the Liberty Park soccer stadium and AutoZone Park was unceremoniously left out. In the past year, we have explored additional options, but unfortunately time was not on our side.

We maintain that we have much to be proud of, from sold-out crowds in 2019 and navigating the challenges of 2020, to building teams that made the playoffs the past four consecutive seasons and celebrating with the best supporters in all of USL soccer, including the Bluff City Mafia. 901 FC captured the hearts of soccer fans and captivated the city with its unique culture and experiences.

It has been a tremendous honor to represent this incredible community. Thank you, Memphis!

