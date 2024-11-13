Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder J.C. Ngando Selected to USL All-League Second Team

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The USL Championship today announced that Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando earned USL All-League Second Team honors for the 2024 season.

Ngando was a key creator in midfield for a resurgent Lights side that finished fourth in the Western Conference, qualified for the playoffs for the first time in club history, and is now playing in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 16.

The midfielder scored two goals and added five assists while starting 33 out of 34 regular season matches for Las Vegas. The only match Ngando did not start was the season opener on March 9 after officially joining the club only days prior on March 5.

Ngando also led the league in big chances created (17) while ranking fifth in chances created overall (67). He contributed on both ends of the field as a box-to-box midfielder, recording 32 interceptions and 191 recoveries.

Ngando joined Las Vegas Lights FC on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 5. He was originally drafted 5th overall by Vancouver in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of UNC Greensboro and made 14 all-competition appearances with the first team in 2023. He also scored one goal with three assists in 13 appearances for the organization's MLS NEXT Pro team.

The club will host media availability at Cashman Field on Thursday, November 14 ahead of the Western Conference Final at Colorado Switchbacks FC on Saturday, November 16. J.C. Ngando, along with other players, coaches, and executives, will be available for interviews following training. The training session from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. will be open for B-roll capture.

Please see below for the full USL Championship All-League First and Second Teams:

2024 USL Championship All-League First Team

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (1st Selection)

D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC (2nd Selection)

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (1st Selection)

D - Arturo Ordóñez, Louisville City FC (2nd Selection)

D - Graham Smith, Charleston Battery (2nd Selection)

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC (2nd Selection)

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC (3rd Selection)

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery (3rd Selection)

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC (1st Selection)

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC (1st Selection)

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery (1st Selection)

2024 USL Championship All-League Second Team

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC (2nd Selection)

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC (1st Selection)

D - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC (1st Selection)

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC (1st Selection)

D - Sean Tosch, Louisville City FC (5th Selection)

M - Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC (1st Selection)

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC (2nd Selection)

M - J.C. Ngando, Las Vegas Lights FC (1st Selection)

M - Elijah Wynder, Louisville City FC (1st Selection)

F - Manuel Arteaga, Tampa Bay Rowdies (1st Selection)

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies (2nd Selection)

