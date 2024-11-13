NCFC Defender Ezra Armstrong Named to All-League Second Team

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC defender Ezra Armstrong was named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Second Team, as announced by the league office Wednesday.

Armstrong, playing in his first season with NCFC, scored five goals and added a team-high six assists during the 2024 regular season. The Gastonia, North Carolina, native made a crucial impact at both ends of the field as the left-sided width in NCFC's 3-4-3 system.

Across 30 appearances, Armstrong created 24 chances, won 39 tackles and 155 duels, made 38 interceptions, and completed 47 dribbles. Armstrong's interceptions and dribbles completed were team-highs. He was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week six teams during the 2024 season.

Armstrong joined NCFC this offseason from St. Louis City 2 after two seasons with the MLS Next Pro club.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.