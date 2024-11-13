NCFC Defender Ezra Armstrong Named to All-League Second Team
November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC defender Ezra Armstrong was named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Second Team, as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Armstrong, playing in his first season with NCFC, scored five goals and added a team-high six assists during the 2024 regular season. The Gastonia, North Carolina, native made a crucial impact at both ends of the field as the left-sided width in NCFC's 3-4-3 system.
Across 30 appearances, Armstrong created 24 chances, won 39 tackles and 155 duels, made 38 interceptions, and completed 47 dribbles. Armstrong's interceptions and dribbles completed were team-highs. He was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week six teams during the 2024 season.
Armstrong joined NCFC this offseason from St. Louis City 2 after two seasons with the MLS Next Pro club.
