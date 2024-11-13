City Council Passes Republic Stadium Term Sheet Unanimously

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier tonight, the effort to build Republic Stadium at The Railyards reached a new, never-before attained milestone. The Sacramento City Council unanimously passed a term sheet outlining a set of proposals that will accelerate development of a soccer specific stadium. As a result of tonight's action, Republic FC is another step closer to acquiring the stadium site from the current landowners.

President & General Manager Todd Dunivant released a statement following tonight's unanimous vote.

"On behalf of the entire club and its fans, we're incredibly grateful for the support of the entire City Council and Mayor Darrell Steinberg as well as the diligent work of the City Manager Howard Chan and his staff. Tonight's vote is yet another important milestone in solidifying our new home," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We're excited to press forward and begin building a new neighborhood for the Indomitable City."

In early 2025, the club will pursue an aggressive construction timetable to open in 2027. In the coming months, Republic FC will announce construction partners, release design information, and share information about how fans can secure a priority spot at Republic Stadium.

For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/republic-stadium/.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2024

City Council Passes Republic Stadium Term Sheet Unanimously - Sacramento Republic FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.