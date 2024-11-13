Hounds' GK Eric Dick Named First Team All-League

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick was selected to the 2024 USL Championship All-League First Team, the league announced today.

Dick, who completed his first season with the Riverhounds in 2024, was also the winner of the league's Golden Glove award with a 0.69 goals-against average, the lowest in the league. He also finished the season with a .791 save percentage that was second amongst qualified goalkeepers, and his 14 shutouts tied for the league lead and set a new Riverhounds' single-season record.

After coming to the Hounds as a free agent from Minnesota United of MLS, the 30-year-old native of Roeland Park, Kan., started 26 of the Hounds' 34 regular-season matches. He allowed only 18 goals in those games, as the Hounds allowed a league-low 28 goals total in 2024.

Dick becomes the first Hounds goalkeeper to earn First Team honors in the "modern" USL Championship era (2011-present), and only the second in club history after Hunter Gilstrap took First Team honors in the 2010 USL Second Division. Dick is also the 14th All-USL honoree in the past seven seasons under coach Bob Lilley, and the seventh First Team pick during that time.

In addition to today's All-League announcements, the USL Championship is scheduled to announce finalists for the league's annual awards tomorrow. The winners will be announced during the week of Nov. 18-22, leading into the USL Championship Final on Saturday, Nov. 23, airing live on CBS.

