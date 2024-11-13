Five LouCity Stars Named to 2024 USL Championship All-League Teams

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC celebration

(Louisville City FC) Louisville City FC celebration(Louisville City FC)

On the heels of a record-breaking season, Louisville City FC landed a USL Championship-leading five players on the 2024 All-League Teams announced Wednesday.

Forward Wilson Harris, midfielder Taylor Davila and defender Arturo Ordóñez all made the All-League First Team, while midfielder Elijah Wynder and defender Sean Totsch locked up spots on the Second Team.

Each player had a vital role in LouCity's Players' Shield-winning campaign. At 24-6-4, the boys in purple equaled the USL Championship's single-season wins record, won a league-record 16 home games and set new club marks for goals scored (86) and points earned (76).

The USL Championship All-League Teams were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

Davila: Following an offseason move to Louisville, he earned his second consecutive First Team selection after starting 32 of LouCity's 34 games. Davila taillied seven goals and six assists from central midfield while ranking second in the league with 75 chances created and notching 26 interceptions and 201 recoveries.

Harris: The 24-year-old continued his rise up the USL Championship's all-time scoring list with a career single-season best 19 goals and 21 goals contributions in the regular season. Harris also posted a 63.4% shooting accuracy rate and 27.9% shot conversion rate while equaling single-season highs with 86 shots and 20 chances created.

Ordóñez: The league's 2023 Championship Defender of the Year earned his second consecutive First Team selection after an offseason move to LouCity as he ranked third in the league among defenders in aerial duels won with 105 at a 66.2% success rate while also recording 113 clearances and 47 interceptions and scoring a pair of goals.

Totsch: The veteran center back earned his fifth consecutive selection to an All-League team after another sterling campaign for the Players' Shield winners. Totsch recorded 70 clearances and 27 interceptions while posting a duel success rate of 63.9%, an aerial duel success rate of 70.1% and a tackle success rate of 68.1% while also scoring seven times, the most of any defender in the regular season.

Wynder: The 21-year-old LouCity Academy product came into his own this year, recording a career-best six goals and 23 chances created while ranking fifth in the league in duels won with 199 at a 53.6% success rate. Wynder also numbered 30 interceptions, 154 recoveries and 37 tackles at a 66.1% success rate.

2024 All-League First Team

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Arturo Ordóñez, Louisville City FC

D - Graham Smith, Charleston Battery

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

2024 All-League Second Team

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

D - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

M - Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC

M - J.C. Ngando, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - Elijah Wynder, Louisville City FC

F - Manuel Arteaga, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.