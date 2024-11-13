Noah Fuson Earns 2024 USL Championship All-League Second Team Honors

PAWTUCKET - Rhode Island FC announced today that forward Noah Fuson has been named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Second Team. The honor comes after Fuson also won the 2024 USL Championship Golden Playmaker Award with a league-leading 10 assists during the regular season.

"Noah will be the first to tell you that he can't accomplish this without his teammates," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "But this is his reward for all his individual hard work. He's one of the hardest workers we have and he has a lot of joy and passion for the game. He loves playing and just wants to get better."

Fuson played in 33 regular season matches, including 25 as a starter, in his first full season in the USL Championship. The Los Angeles, Calif. native logged 2,415 minutes, finishing fourth in the league with 18 total goal contributions and leading the team with 50 chances created. Fuson caught fire at the tail end of the regular season, registering eight goal involvements in the club's final five matches, a stretch where it went unbeaten. In the midfield, Fuson's passing skills were key as he attempted 62 crosses, completed 76 percent of his passes and made a team-leading 53 key passes.

This isn't Fuson's first league honor, as the forward was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week in Week 29 after scoring the equalizing goal in the club's home victory against FC Tulsa.

"He's developed into one of our most important players and that's without the ball and with the ball," said Smith. "I think a lot of people will see what he does in possession for the team as he creates and scores goals, and be impressed. But the work that he does for the team out of possession when the opponent has the ball might be his best asset for us because he never stops running and he never stops working."

Fuson joined Rhode Island FC on Jan. 16 after two seasons with Columbus Crew 2 of MLS Next Pro. Since then, the forward has been a consistent presence in the RIFC starting lineup in his first season in the USL Championship.

The 2024 USL Championship All-League Teams were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

Throughout the entirety of the season, Fuson proved to be a leader and skilled playmaker for the Ocean State club. He played a crucial role in ensuring that the squad reached the postseason in the club's inaugural season as Rhode Island FC continues its playoff journey. In search of its first trophy in club history, RIFC will face Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Finals at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. ET. The historic match will livestream nationally on ESPN+ and air locally on The Wolf (106.3 FM). Fans can join fellow Ocean State supporters at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket, home of the RIFC Pale Ale.

