Matt Mahoney Named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Team

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Mahoney has been named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Team.

Switchbacks Captain Matt Mahoney has now finished his fourth season with the team. Mahoney displayed incredible defensive skills over the 2024 season with 146 clearances, 70 interceptions, and has won 30 out of 41 tackles.

Providing heavy leadership with the team, Mahoney started and played in every single game throughout the 2024 season, racking up a total of 3,270 minutes. With one goal and one assist as well, he became a vital player in all aspects. This year, he helped bring the team to the best finish in club history ending in second place for the Western Conference final. He continues to show his talent in the Switchbacks playoff run as they now have advanced to the Western Conference finals with a home-field advantage.

2024 USL Championship All-League First Team

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Arturo Ordóñez, Louisville City FC

D - Graham Smith, Charleston Battery

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

