San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League First Team

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League First Team, the league announced today.

Hernandez earns his second consecutive First Team selection, and third overall in his career, after another stellar season in the midfield as San Antonio's marquee playmaker. The midfielder led the league with 83 chances created while capping the 2024 campaign second in assists with nine. The 24-year-old scored two goals and led the squad with 17 shots on goal on the season. A true two-way standout, Hernandez also delivered for SAFC on the defensive end, finishing third on the team in interceptions (31), third in tackles won (30) and second in duels won (185).

2024 USL Championship All-League First Team

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Arturo Ordóñez, Louisville City FC

D - Graham Smith, Charleston Battery

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

