FC Tulsa Promotes Luke Spencer to Head Coach, Mario Sanchez to Focus on Technical Director Role

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced Wednesday it has promoted assistant coach, Luke Spencer, to head coach. Mario Sanchez, who previously led the club as both head coach and technical director, will now concentrate exclusively on his role as technical director, continuing to shape the club's long-term vision and player development strategy.

An emerging star among league ranks, Spencer, 33, was pursued for multiple head coach openings across the USL but turned them down to remain with the club. A decorated coach and former two-time league champion in his playing career, the move signifies FC Tulsa's commitment to building a competitive and successful organization on and off the field.

"From the beginning, we knew Luke had something special," said Alex Menta, sporting director and general manager of FC Tulsa. "His dedication to the club and commitment to growth have been evident every step of the way. Watching him evolve from an exceptional player into a coach who commands respect and instills confidence has been inspiring.

"FC Tulsa is proud to have him leading the charge."

Spencer, who spent the past season as an assistant coach under Sanchez, steps into the role with a deep understanding of the team and a strong vision for its future.

"I am honored to step into this new opportunity as head coach for this team," Spencer said. "I want to thank the owners and club leadership for their trust and confidence in me. My focus is firmly on building upon the strengths of our squad and cultivating a winning mindset from day one.

"We have a strong core of talented players returning and some exciting new signings already lined up for next season. I am eager to get started, continuing the hard work and dedication that defines our team, and I am committed to delivering the success our fans and community deserve. Though the season just ended, preparations are already underway to make the next one our best yet."

Spencer joined FC Tulsa in 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience from Louisville City FC, where he served in multiple impactful roles. In 2020, Spencer was appointed Director of Louisville City's Boys Academy, a position in which he quickly distinguished himself as a top-tier coach and mentor. His work at the academy was a testament to his commitment to nurturing the next generation of soccer players and fostering a culture of growth and excellence.

Spencer worked on staff alongside Sanchez in Louisville, helping to develop the most successful academy in the USL Championship. The success netted promotions of six players into first-team contracts, headlined by Josh Wydner, who transitioned from the USL Academy to earning a call-up to the Senior USA Men's National Team and a transfer to a top European club, Benfica.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved - our players, staff, fans and owners," Sanchez said. "This past season was a great step forward, and as we look ahead, I'm excited to continue being part of FC Tulsa's growth, both in the team's performance and in the community. We are poised for success, and I look forward to the future we are all building together."

Spencer first stepped into the managerial spotlight for Louisville City FC in 2018, when he took on the role of joint interim manager while playing at forward. In this position, he led the team to an impressive 4-2-1 record, demonstrating his tactical acumen and composure under pressure.

Embodying success on the sideline and pitch, Spencer was a key cog in collegiate and professional ranks. Playing at forward, he posted a prolific four-year career at Xavier (2009-12), amassing 29 goals across 70 matches. After a historic senior campaign that saw him notch Atlantic 10 First Team and NSCAA All-Mid-Atlantic First Team honors, Spencer was selected 23rd in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution - becoming the first Musketeer to be drafted.

After a series of injuries, Spencer made his professional debut with USL Championship side Cincinnati FC, joining Louisville City FC one season later.

A proven champion, Spencer led Louisville City FC to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, topping the team with 10 goals in his first season. He then secured USL Cup MVP in 2018 with a decisive right-footed rebound in the 62nd minute to handle Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0.

A native of Augsburg, Germany, Spencer played academy soccer for Cincinnati United Premier, returning to Xavier in 2015 as its Director of Soccer Operations.

