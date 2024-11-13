Pape Mar Boye Earns 2024 All-League Honors

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC defender Pape Mar Boye has been recognized with selection to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Second Team and as a finalist for the league's Young Player of the Year award, underscoring a standout rookie season with the club.

Boye, who joined Phoenix Rising in January, quickly became a pivotal part of the team's backline. The 20-year-old made 31 appearances, logging 2,700 minutes-the fourth-highest total on the squad. Leading Phoenix Rising in defensive metrics, Boye recorded 120 clearances, 30 blocks, and 50 interceptions. On the offensive side, Boye contributed two goals in his debut season.

"We are extremely proud of Pape's recognition as one of the best young players in the league," said Bobby Dulle, Phoenix Rising FC President. "His defensive contributions have been vital to our success this season, and he has truly emerged as one of the league's top defenders. Watching his talent evolve since his arrival in January has been a rewarding experience, and we are excited for the bright future that lies ahead for Pape."

Boye's achievements with Phoenix Rising follow a decorated collegiate career at Clemson University, where he played a key role in the team's 2023 NCAA championship win, earning the title of College Cup Defensive MVP. Originally from Dakar, Senegal, Boye's journey to Phoenix reflects his commitment and growth, making an immediate impact in his first professional season.

In addition to his selection with the USL Championship All-League Second Team, Boye has also been nominated for the USL Championship Young Player of the Year award, as one of the key contributors to Phoenix Rising's 2024 campaign. The league will be announcing the winner of that award on November 22 prior to the USL Championship Final.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.