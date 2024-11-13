Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr Named to USL Championship All-League Teams

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced the 2024 All-League Teams. Republic FC was represented twice among the league's top 22 players from the season, with defender Jack Gurr on the First Team and goalkeeper Danny Vitiello on the Second Team. This is the second consecutive league honor for both Vitiello and Gurr after earning First Team selections in 2023.

In his third year with the Indomitable Club, Gurr made 30 appearances and led the squad with eight assists, a new personal best. He ranked third in assists across the league and was on pace to challenge for the Golden Playmaker award before an injury sidelined him for the final three games of the regular season. Gurr finished tied for the team lead with four Team of the Week selections, two of which came from two-assist performances. It was the second straight season he sat atop the club's leaderboard for chances created (52) and successful crosses (60). In Open Cup play, he added an assist against both of the club's MLS opponents - San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders.

Republic FC all-time shutout leader Vitiello continued to add to his tally in 2024, setting a new career high with 14 regular season clean sheets - tied for second in league history - and a 75.8 save percentage. The shot stopper dominated the league's Save of the Week poll, winning the fan vote eight times. He earned two Team of the Week selections and was named a finalist for June Player of the Month after posting penalty saves in back-to-back games. Across all competitions, he earned his 50th career clean sheet.

Both Gurr and Vitiello have previously signed multi-year contract extensions with Republic FC and will return for the 2025 season. Season ticket memberships are now on sale, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

