Santa Barbara Sky FC Joins USL Championship in 2026

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Santa Barbara Sky FC News Release







SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara SKY FC, a new professional soccer addition to California's Central Coast, is proud to announce it will join the USL Championship in the 2026 season. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for Santa Barbara and the surrounding region's deeply-rooted soccer culture and rapidly expanding fanbase.

"It has taken time and dedication, but our commitment to bring professional soccer to Santa Barbara, a community deserving of nothing less, has paid off, ¬Â said Peter Moore, proud Santa Barbara area resident, former Liverpool FC CEO and SKY FC founding owner. "By locking in our position in the USL Championship, we are thrilled to kick off in the 2026 season. ¬Â

Soccer, Economic, Cultural, and Social Impact and Enrichment

SKY FC is set to become a distinct, community-driven brand in California's competitive soccer market, fostering local talent and offering top-tier professional entertainment as national interest in the sport reaches unprecedented levels. The club's debut will contribute to regional economic growth, supporting local businesses and driving tourism.

Through its philanthropic arm, Fundación Cielo, the club will expand its efforts in 2025 to address key community needs and strengthen social and cultural ties across the Central Coast.

SKY FC will foster a strong connection to the local culture, uniting fans, and residents under one banner.

A Major Step for Soccer on California's Central Coast

Originally set to launch in USL League One, Sky FC's elevation to the Championship underscores the club's commitment to excellence and it as a key player in the American soccer landscape. This move sets the stage for long-term success and aligns with the growing momentum of soccer nationwide, as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup are set to take place in the U.S.

Under Moore's vision, Sky FC will operate with a global, independent business model, reflecting the area's diverse local cultural heritage. Competing in the USL Championship solidifies the club's role as a major soccer hub and reinforces its commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Multi-year partnership with UCSB's Harder Stadium

Sky FC has formed a multi-year partnership with the University of California, Santa Barbara's (UCSB) Harder Stadium, a premier, 17,000-seat venue dedicated exclusively to soccer. This collaboration will serve as a cornerstone for both the club's growth while enhancing the matchday experience and fostering deeper connections within the region.

With natural grass fields, close-to-pitch seating, and a full suite of soccer-specific amenities, Harder Stadium exemplifies SKY FC's high standards and commitment to providing an unparalleled soccer environment. In preparation for its debut in the USL Championship, SKY FC is investing in stadium, infrastructure, and field upgrades to deliver a best-in-class experience for players, fans, and the community.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.