5th Annual Republic FC Winter Wishlist to Deliver Hundreds of Toys and Coats to Families in Need

Beginning today, fans and community members can join in the spirit of giving by supporting Republic FC's 5th Annual Winter Wishlist donation drive. The club is now collecting donations of new coats and toys, as well as monetary contributions purchase new items to benefit hundreds of families in North Sacramento's Robla School District.

In addition to donations from the community, Macy's at Sacramento Downtown Commons will host the club for a shopping spree to purchase $1,500 worth of toys and coats. Fans can give cash donations or purchase pre-selected items through a curated Amazon Wishlist. To make a monetary donation or to check out the Amazon Wishlist, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Wishlist.

Supporters can drop off donations at the club's Pro Shop in Downtown Sacramento until December 13. Anyone who brings their item to the Pro Shop (located at 428 J Street) will receive a $10 store credit. Additional collection bins will be added throughout the month.

"For these hundreds of kids and families to count on the spirit of Republic FC to step up year after year and make the holidays a little sweeter - it's truly a privilege," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "It's magical to see all of our staff, their families, our partners and most loyal supporters all chipping in to help. This is truly what embodies this club and sets it apart."

Before the students break for the holidays, volunteers from Republic FC - including players - and its Indomitable partners - will prepare gifts and deliver them throughout North Sacramento. The Robla School District serves approximately 2,000 students, with a diverse population facing significant economic hardship. Over 90% of families live at or below the federal poverty line, and more than 20% of students are homeless, lacking a stable nighttime residence. These challenges create a critical need for resources to support students' academic and emotional well-being, ensuring they have opportunities to reach their full potential.

"Winter Wishlist truly highlights the power of community, showing how neighbors and partners can come together to make a real difference," said Robla School District Superintendent Eileen Aguba Chen. "For many of our families, the financial challenges of the holiday season can feel even more overwhelming. We are deeply thankful to Republic FC, Bank of Marin, and everyone who plays a part in bringing some extra holiday cheer to our students this December."

This is the fifth year that Republic FC and its partners have come together to support North Sacramento students. The program began in 2020 to provide resources and holiday hope as the pandemic impacted daily life and school. Each year, the program has grown with more coats, toys, and additional support for families, such as fresh fruit and produce, milk and even gift cards to local grocery stores.

