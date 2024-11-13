Rowdies Manuel Arteaga, Cal Jennings Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team
November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - On Wednesday, the USL Championship revealed the All-League teams for the 2024 season, with Tampa Bay Rowdies forwards Manuel Arteaga and Cal Jennings earning spots on the All-League Second Team for their outstanding contributions in the regular season.
Arteaga and Jennings combined to form one of the league's most potent attacking duos in the league this year. The pair tallied 32 of Tampa Bay's 57 goals in the regular season, ranking as the second-most prolific attacking duo across the league in 2024.
This is Arteaga's first time earning All-League honors since coming to the league in 2021. Arteaga led the Rowdies with 17 goals while also notching three assists during his first season with the club. The17-goal tally is a personal best for the Venezuelan attacker from his four seasons in the USL Championship and matches his single-season career record from 2015 with Zulia FC in his home country.
Jennings earns All-League honors for the second consecutive season. He was named to the 2023 All-League First Team in his first year with the Rowdies following a career-best season with a club-leading 19 goals. Jennings was a potent option up top for the Rowdies once again this year, bagging 16 goals and two assists in the regular season. The Rowdies attacker has now recorded double digit goals in four straight USL Championship seasons.
