Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday, October 28

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - No. 3 seed Memphis 901 FC will host No. 6 seed Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals at AutoZone Park on Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. CT.

Memphis secured their third straight top-four finish and home playoff match with two road victories at Phoenix Rising and New Mexico United to close the regular season.

Tickets for the Western Conference Quarterfinal will go on sale on the club's postseason website on Monday, October 28.

The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs are a single elimination, fixed-bracket competition that see the top-eight teams from the Eastern and Western conferences qualify. The postseason will culminate in the 2025 USL Championship Final on CBS on Saturday, November 23.

