Hounds GK Eric Dick Wins Golden Glove

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick is the winner of the 2024 USL Championship Golden Glove, presented by Select Sport America, awarded to the goalkeeper with the lowest goals-against average across the league.

Dick was confirmed as the winner of the award after the conclusion of the regular season Saturday. He ended the regular season having allowed 18 goals in 26 matches, good for a league-best 0.69 goals-against average.

Dick, 30, signed with the Riverhounds as a free agent prior to this season. Having spent time as a backup in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew and Minnesota United, this season was his first opportunity to be a regular starter since a 2018-19 loan spell with former USL side Swope Park Rangers.

The Roeland Park, Kansas, native made the most of that chance, recording a Hounds-record 14 clean sheets on the season and stopping 68 of 86 shots on goal for a .791 save percentage, which goes down as the fourth-best single-season percentage in club history.

Dick is the second Hounds player to win the Golden Glove after Danny Vitiello, who earned the award in 2020.

