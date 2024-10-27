Hounds GK Eric Dick Wins Golden Glove
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick is the winner of the 2024 USL Championship Golden Glove, presented by Select Sport America, awarded to the goalkeeper with the lowest goals-against average across the league.
Dick was confirmed as the winner of the award after the conclusion of the regular season Saturday. He ended the regular season having allowed 18 goals in 26 matches, good for a league-best 0.69 goals-against average.
Dick, 30, signed with the Riverhounds as a free agent prior to this season. Having spent time as a backup in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew and Minnesota United, this season was his first opportunity to be a regular starter since a 2018-19 loan spell with former USL side Swope Park Rangers.
The Roeland Park, Kansas, native made the most of that chance, recording a Hounds-record 14 clean sheets on the season and stopping 68 of 86 shots on goal for a .791 save percentage, which goes down as the fourth-best single-season percentage in club history.
Dick is the second Hounds player to win the Golden Glove after Danny Vitiello, who earned the award in 2020.
Images from this story
|
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick
(Chris Cowger)
|
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick
(Chris Cowger)
|
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick
(Chris Cowger)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024
- New Mexico United Falls to Memphis 901 FC by a 2-3 Score - New Mexico United
- Noah Fuson Claims USL Championship 2024 Golden Playmaker Award - Rhode Island FC
- Nick Markanich Wins 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot - Charleston Battery
- USL Championship Announces 2024 Golden Awards Winners - USL
- Hounds GK Eric Dick Wins Golden Glove - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies to Face Detroit in Conference Quarterfinal - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Approaches Inaugural Playoff Match with Never Say Die Attitude - Rhode Island FC
- Date, Time, TV Set for Playoff Opener - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Field for 2024 USL Championship Playoffs Presented by Terminix Set - USL
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday, October 28 - Memphis 901 FC
- Republic FC Blanked by Switchbacks FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points in Sacramento, Sit 2nd Seed in Western Conference - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Roots Concede Four First Half Goals, Fall 0-5 at Home to Birmingham Legion FC in Regular Season Finale - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic Fall 3-2 to Orange County in Season Finale - Hartford Athletic
- Doghman's Brace, Amang's Winner Propell OCSC into 6th Place in 3-2 Over Hartford - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Falls 1-4 to Detroit City in Season Finale - San Antonio FC
- Sellout Crowd Sees Rhode Island FC Conclude Inaugural Regular Season with Largest Win in Club History - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Caps Season with Offensive Onslaught in Oakland - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.