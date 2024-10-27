Noah Fuson Claims USL Championship 2024 Golden Playmaker Award

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, Rhode Island FC Forward Noah Fuson has been crowned the league's Golden Playmaker, awarded to the player that finishes with the most assists in regular-season play. The 24-year-old was an offensive powerhouse for the Ocean State club throughout the season with 18 total goal contributions, and led the USL Championship with ten assists.

Fuson played in 33 matches, 25 as a starter, in his first full season in the USL Championship, logging 2,415 minutes and scoring eight goals. The forward's first assist of the season came during Rhode Island FC's first win in club history at Las Vegas Lights FC on April 20. In the 25th minute, Fuson secured a pass from Albert Dikwa "Chico", bolted down the left wing towards the goal line and crossed the ball to Stephen Turnbull, who booted it in to give RIFC a 1-0 lead. Fuson would later secure the would-be match-winner himself en route to a Man of the Match performance, capitalizing off of a rebound after Chico's shot from distance was blocked in the 45th minute.

Fuson's league-leading tenth assist of the year came in the club's final match of the regular season at Beirne Stadium in a club-record 8-1 victory against Miami FC. After opening the scoring off a JJ Williams assist, Fuson returned the favor to his fellow forward six minutes later. Splitting the Miami FC defense with a central pass, Fuson sent Williams into a one-on-one opportunity against Miami goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez. Williams easily slotted the ball past Rodriguez to give RIFC a 2-0 lead while securing the USL Championship-leading tenth assist for Fuson.

The Los Angeles native joined Rhode Island FC in January of 2024 after two seasons with Columbus Crew 2 of MLS Next Pro. Fuson has continued to make an impact ever since as a mainstay in the RIFC starting lineup.

Fuson and the Ocean State club begin their journey through the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 3 when the squad travels to Indy Eleven in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium.

