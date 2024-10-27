Rowdies to Face Detroit in Conference Quarterfinal

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - On Sunday, the USL Championship confirmed matchup dates and kickoff times for the Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rowdies will travel to face Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Broadcast details for Tampa Bay's playoff match in Detroit will be confirmed at a later date. The Rowdies will host a watch party for the match at Colony Grill at 670 Central Avenue in Downtown St. Petersburg.

Additionally, the club is inviting fans to a Playoff Pep Rally on Wednesday, October 30 at Grand Central Brewhouse from 5-7 p.m. at 2340 Central Ave in St. Petersburg. Fans who wear Rowdies gear to the rally will enjoy free drinks while supplies last.

This year's USL Championship playoffs remain a single-elimination format, with the top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences placed into fixed brackets based on the regular season standings. Tampa Bay finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 14W-12L-8D, setting the stage for next week's Quarterfinal clash against the third-seeded Detroit.

Tampa Bay earned a 1-1 draw with Detroit at Keyworth Stadium in their first regular season meeting on July 6. Detroit then got the better of the Rowdies in a 3-2 result at Al Lang Stadium on August 21. In three total trips to the Motor City, the Rowdies have posted one win, one draw, and one defeat.

Should the Rowdies defeat Detroit, they would advance to play the winner of the Conference Quarterfinal matchup between the Charleston Battery and North Carolina FC.

The Rowdies are aiming to win their first-ever USL Championship title. The club has qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons, reaching the USL Championship final as back-to-back Eastern Conference champions in 2020 and 2021.

2024 USL Championship Playoff Schedule

Conference Quarterfinals: November 2-3

Conference Semifinals: November 8-10

Conference Finals: November 15-17

USL Championship Final: November 23

