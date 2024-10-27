Republic FC Blanked by Switchbacks FC

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's 2024 regular season campaign came to a close with a 1-0 defeat at Heart Health Park on Saturday night. After holding the majority of the possession and building the pressure throughout the second half, the visitors found the back of the net late to take all three points.

The Indomitable Club had a good build up for an opportunity in the 40th minute. Lee Desmond beat his defender to send a ball up the left flank for Aldair Sanchez. The cross was flicked on by Nick Ross to Damia Viader at the back post and the Spaniard brought the ball down for a shot, but it curled just over the crossbar.

Switchbacks would get a chance of their own minutes later as the ball reached Zach Zandi in the box. The shot was on frame but went right towards Danny Vitiello who directed it out for a corner.

Russell Cicerone would try his luck in the 74th minute with a low, quick shot from the left, and with a deflection from the defender the attempt looked dangerous, but Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera snuffed it at the front post.

A one-two from Russell Cicerone and Trevor Amann on the left flank would create a breakout opportunity for Aldair Sanchez. The wingback's first shot was blocked by the goalkeeper before a second attempt was deflected out by the defender.

The visitors would find the breakthrough in the 85th minute as a cross connected at the back post. Danny Vitiello came out to make the initial save, but the blocked ball fell to Juan Tejada inside the six-yard box who snuck it across the line.

Republic FC will now turn its focus to the playoffs and will travel to face fourth-seed Las Vegas Lights FC on Friday, November 1. Kickoff from Cashman Field is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+. The club will announce watch party details later in the week.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

October 26, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; COS - Juan Tejada 85'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Mark Briggs (caution) 45', Damia Viader (caution) 58', Russell Cicerone (caution) 68'; COS - Speedy Williams (caution) 24', Yosuka Hanya (caution) 36', Tyreek Magee (caution) 44', Zach Zandi (caution) 51'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Conor Donovan (Rafael Jauregui 88'), Jared Timmer, Damia Viader (Harvey Neville 88'), Aldair Sanchez, Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Cristian Parano 73'), Russell Cicerone, Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 62')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Shane Wiedt, Blake Willey, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 2

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Christian Herrera, Matt Real, Matt Mahoney (C), Duke Lacroix, Aidan Rocha, Tyreek Magee (Cole Mrowka 79'), Speedy Williams, Zach Zandi (Delentz Pierre 90'), Jairo Henriquez (Juan Tejada 79'), Ronaldo Damus (Justin Dhillon 68'), Yosuka Hanya (Quenzi Huerman 68')

Unused Substitutes: Joe Rice, Koa Santos

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3

