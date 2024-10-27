San Antonio FC Falls 1-4 to Detroit City in Season Finale

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's season came to end Saturday night, falling to Detroit City FC 1-4 at Toyota Field.

Detroit opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Carter Manley was sent off soon after for SAFC with a red card at the end of the first half, receiving a standing ovation from the Toyota Field faithful in the final match of his professional career. The defender made 66 appearances in three seasons with SAFC.

The visitors converted a free kick in stoppage time to head into the break leading 2-0 before adding some extra insurance out of the half with another score in the 55th minute.

San Antonio cut into the lead in the 58th minute, as Hugo Mbongue was able to capitalize off a deflected shot and send in the rebound for his third score of the year. Detroit scored its final goal in the 67th minute to seal the victory.

SAFC finishes the 2024 season 10-15-9, having missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Scoring Summary

DET: Maxi Rodriguez (Assisted by Abdoulaye Diop) 28'

DET: Ryan Williams 45+4'

DET: Ben Morris (Assisted by Alex Villanueva) 55'

SA: Hugo Mbongue 58'

DET: Ben Morris 67'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC closes the season at 10-15-9 in ninth place in the Western Conference with 39 points.

Forward Hugo Mbongue scored his third goal of the season.

Defender Carter Manley played the final match of his professional career after seven years. Manley scored six goals in 66 appearances across all competitions for San Antonio.

San Antonio outshot Detroit 12-9 in the match.

SAFC ended the year scoring in its last six matches overall, its longest scoring streak of the season, and its last eight home matches.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez finished the season leading the league in chances created (83) and second in assists (9).

Attendance: 7,066

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Trova Boni, Kendall Burks, Carter Manley (captain), Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 64'), Nelson Flores Blanco (Jesús Brígido 70'), Kevon Lambert (Sofiane Djeffal 84'), Jorge Hernandez, Machop Chol (Luke Haakenson 46'), Jake LaCava (Hugo Mbongue 46'), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Richard Sanchez, Richard Windbichler

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Kendall Burks (Yellow Card) 27'

SA: Carter Manley (Red Card) 45+1'

SA: Shannon Gomez (Yellow Card) 45+4'

DET: Devon Amoo-Mensah (Yellow Card) 73'

SA: Luke Haakenson (Yellow Card) 78'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the season)

I want to thank our incredible fans and our support staff for being behind us all season long. Their unwavering support means a lot to me, the coaches and all the players, so thank you for that. I think if you look over the course of the season, we did make some significant strides. The team did grow in a lot of different areas. They showed their fight, their resilience and their commitment to the team, to the club, to the fans, to the city, and that I will hold dearly in my heart. You know, there's a lot of work to be done in the offseason. Our goal is to return to being in the top four, as we've done for the previous four years, and when we get back, we're going to come back stronger together.

(On the team's positivity through the season)

I think it's a testament to our culture and our leadership. You know, these guys showed unwavering commitment to our identity, and yes, we fell short. It's obvious, right? We finished ninth place, but the guys continued to work. They made no excuses, fought for one another, fought for our fans, fought for the badge, so you know, from that sense, I'm proud of the players, proud of the staff, as I mentioned, and thankful to our fans for their unwavering support. Again, this left a bit of a sour taste in my mouth, and I want to make sure we make things right, and next year that we finish in the top four, and then at the end of next year, saying we did it five out of the six years.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On the season)

If you look at the year at home, amazing support from the fans as always, as well as amazing support for teammates and the guys out there. Unfortunately, the game didn't go the way we wanted, but I think you still saw there's no giving up in this team. We were still pressing in their half of the field for 90 minutes, down a man, winning the ball. It takes hard work to do that, and obviously when you're down a man and you press up that high, it's going to be easier to let in goals that way, and that happens, but at least you went for it, and I'm proud of the guys tonight and all year.

(On the team's resilience in the second half)

I don't even think it needs to be said. It's intrinsic in every single person, and I think you look around the locker room and everyone knows it doesn't matter. If you're down a man, you're in your home, in front of your home fans, you're gonna fight until the end.

