Rhode Island FC Announces End-Of-Season Player Awards

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following a club-record 8-1 victory in its regular season finale vs. Miami FC on Saturday, Rhode Island FC announced its end-of-season player awards. A quartet of USL Championship debutants led the way for the Ocean State club on and off the field, as Nate Silveira, Karifa Yao, Noah Fuson and Clay Holstad were all presented with individual honors after helping the club to a historic inaugural season.

Noah Fuson - Player of the Year, presented by Breeze Airways After a historic season that saw him take home the USL Championship Golden Playmaker award, Noah Fuson added to his debut collection with the Rhode Island FC Player of the Year award, presented by Breeze Airways. Fuson led the league with 10 assists and finished second on the team with eight goals, exploding at the tail end of the season with eight goal contributions in his last five appearances. After a breakout season with Columbus Crew 2 of MLS Next Pro in 2023, Fuson kept up the pace in his first season with RIFC, tallying a career-best 18 goal contributions and featuring in all but one of RIFC's 34 regular-season matches.

Clay Holstad - Midfielder of the Year, presented by Highbar Physical Therapy Appearing in all but one match and playing the full 90 minutes in 29 of his 33 appearances, Clay Holstad won the Midfielder of the Year award, presented by Highbar Physical Therapy. Playing a vital role for RIFC this season, Holstad finished his second professional campaign with four goals and one assist. His debut year in the USL Championship marked his first multi-goal season as a professional. The versatile midfielder made an immediate impact in the Ocean State, finishing third on the team with 2,760 minutes played and connecting 81.7% of his 1,368 attempted passes, which was also the third-most on the team.

Karifa Yao - Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Centreville Bank On the defensive end, Karifa Yao was named the Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Centreville Bank, after leading a tight defensive unit that kept nine clean sheets in 2024. Playing at the heart of the defense in all but one of the club's matches this season, Yao led the entire team with 2,905 minutes, registering a team-best 125 clearances, 25 blocks and 50 successful tackles while playing in all but 155 minutes of RIFC's inaugural season. Yao also led the team with 1,395 passes, finishing as one of just four players to break the 1,000 mark and holding the highest accuracy (84.2%) of that group.

Nate Silveira - Anchored in Community Award, presented by Rhode Island Energy Finally, East Providence native and RIFC goalkeeper Nate Silveira spearheaded the club's local outreach efforts in 2024, earning the Anchored in Community Award, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Appearing at numerous local camps, clinics, schools and other community events across the Ocean State, Silveira led the way in RIFC's continual efforts to stay connected with local communities across Rhode Island.

