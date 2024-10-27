Switchbacks Earn Three Points in Sacramento, Sit 2nd Seed in Western Conference

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks were able to snag an immensely important win tonight in Sacramento, defeating Sacramento Republic 1-0. Tonight's win has clinched the 2nd position in the Western Conference, and a home playoff match this upcoming weekend.

With Memphis 901 FC's decisive win over New Mexico United this evening, both the Switchbacks and Sacramento Republic needed the win tonight in order to clinch a home playoff match. The first forty-five minutes of play were a stalemate for the most part, with the Switchbacks edging out possession 56.5% to 43.6%. The Switchbacks had an aggressive play style that resulted in some early yellow cards, but that work also prevented Sacramento from having a single shot on goal in the first forty minutes of play.

The second half saw a similar play style from the Switchbacks and a slightly feistier SAC team, who took back majority possession of the ball for the first ten minutes of the second half, as well as earning some yellow cards of their own. However, in the 85th minute, a steal by #18 Aidan Rocha resulted in an incredible team goal for the Switchbacks, as Rocha landed the ball on the head of #77 Justin Dhillon, who then managed to send it to #27 Juan Tejada directly in front of the net for the point. With a record of 13-6-3 for the Switchbacks when scoring the opening goal, up against SAC's record of 0-1-7 when conceding the opening goal, the momentum shift was essential for the Switchbacks. COS was able to hold onto that lead for the last five minutes of regulation and then seven minutes of stoppage time to earn the W.

The Switchbacks now sit at #2 in the Western Conference with 52 points and have earned a home playoff match. That match will take place this Saturday November 2nd, at home at Weidner Field against Oakland Roots SC. Please head to our website for tickets to that match.

