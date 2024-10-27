Nick Markanich Wins 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich has officially won the 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot, presented by Charley. He's crowned the league's top goalscorer with his record-setting mark of 28 goals this year.

Markanich ran away with the Golden Boot award after taking over the league lead back in April. From there, he went on a tear that set both a new Championship and club single-season goal-scoring record.

Markanich ends the 2024 regular season as the top goalscorer across all domestic professional American leagues (USL, MLS, NISA).

It is the fifth time the Battery have had a player win the Golden Boot in the club's storied history, and the first in 14 years. Markanich joins Patrick Olalere (1996 USISL Pro League), Paul Conway (2000, 2001 USL A-League) and Lamar Neagle (2010 USL Second Division) as Charleston players to lead the league in scoring.

"What Nick has done this season is as incredible of an accomplishment as there is in our division," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "Nick is an incredible teammate and understands that he has accomplished this because of how hard he and his teammates have worked, but he should be proud of his records and awards.

"He has continued to focus on the process of improving each day. Nick is one of the most intentional goal-scorers that I have seen, and I am so proud of him and his teammates."

The award puts a bow on Markanich's dominant 2024 regular season campaign. He recorded six multi-goal games, including his astonishing four-goal haul against Las Vegas on April 27 and his sensational hat trick against Orange County on August 24. Additionally, nine of Markanich's 28 goals were match-winners.

He also formed a formidable, and historic, strike partnership with forward MD Myers. With a combined 42 goals, the two set a new Championship record for most goals in a single season by an attacking duo.

"In the past two seasons, we have seen some astounding achievements from our players," said Coach Pirmann. "They understand that when you put the team first, work your socks off each day, and trust each other, there is nothing but success for the team and themselves."

Charleston's sights are now set on the USL Championship Playoffs as the club officially kicks off their Eastern Conference Title defense on Sat., Nov. 2, against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Fans can buy their tickets to the opening round via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

