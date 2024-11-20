Charleston Battery's Graham Smith Wins USL Championship Defender of the Year Award

November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. (Nov. 20, 2024) - Charleston Battery defender Graham Smith has been named the 2024 USL Championship Defender of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

The award is a deserved honor for the All-League First Team center-back, who anchored the Battery's defense and started every match in 2024.

"Graham was the most consistent defender in all of USL and has been honored appropriately for his performances," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "His ability to fit in straight away with other defensive players and goalkeepers allowed us to have such a successful season."

"Winning this award means a lot for me as it's a reflection of much more than just my individual season," said Smith. "This honor is the culmination of the commitment put in by every member of the Charleston Battery community, including my teammates, the coaching staff, the front office and ownership, and the supporters.

"The club has put together a group of high-character, talented players that made coming into the locker room every day a privilege. It's an honor to represent this club, and the goal is to achieve even more next year."

Smith, 28, had a banner year for his first season in Charleston after signing a multi-year deal during the offseason. He ranked second in the Championship with 152 clearances and 113 aerial duels won at a success rate of 75.8%, and third in the league with 1,804 passes completed.

The center-back also recorded two goals, 21 tackles won, 28 blocks (team-high), 28 interceptions and 159 total duels won. Smith additionally garnered All-League First Team honors and was named by the USL Player's Association to the 2024 Best Eleven team, the latter being voted upon by his fellow players in the Championship.

His performances helped the Battery rank fourth in the USL Championship with a goals-against average of 1.03 during the regular season and second in the league with an Expected Goals Against mark of 35.34xGA per Opta.

Smith's durability made him a persistent force in the Battery's defense as he started every match across all competitions and led the team with 2,957 minutes played in the regular season.

Smith is the first Battery player to win Defender of the Year since Colin Falvey took home the honor in 2013.

"Our team defending, especially along the back line, had an incredible season this year, in and out of possession," said Coach Pirmann. "Graham started every match for us and was a major factor in the success of our club."

Smith received 43% of the ballot to earn the award, beating out Sacramento's Jack Gurr and Colorado Springs' Matt Mahoney. The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.