Republic FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2025 Season

November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC has begun building its roster for the 2025 USL Championship season by exercising roster options on players from the 2024 campaign. Fourteen players are set to return for the club's 12th season.

Eight players are under contract with Republic FC for the 2025 season: Lee Desmond, Trevor Amann, Nick Ross, Jack Gurr, Justin Portillo, Chibi Ukaegbu, Da'vian Kimbrough, and Blake Willey. The club is also preparing to exercise contract options for the 2025 season with six players: Jared Mazzola, Jared Timmer, Cristian Parano, Russell Cicerone, Luis Felipe, and Danny Vitiello.

"As we prepare for a new season, we're in a strong position with the continuity of club veterans and rising talent," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Our sights remain laser-focused on lifting silverware in 2025 and building a roster that sets us up for sustained success."

The club will not exercise its contract options to extend Conor Donovan, Rafael Jauregui, Sebastian Herrera, and Jonathan Ricketts. The contracts for Damia Viader and Shane Wiedt will expire at the end of the 2024 season, while Kieran Phillips and Harvey Neville will return to their respective clubs following the completion of their loans. Republic FC remains in active negotiations with Rodrigo Lopez, Aldair Sanchez, and Sebastian Herrera to return for 2025.

In Republic FC's 11th season, the club reached the postseason for the 10th time after remaining in the Western Conference's Top 3 for 32 consecutive weeks, more than any other team. Its 15 clean sheets ranked second in the league, while its 34 goals conceded and +12 goal differential were the best in the Western Conference. The season opened with 11 undefeated games, the club's best-ever start and sixth-longest season-opening streak in league history. In the U.S. Open Cup, Republic FC reached the Quarterfinals for the second time in three years with a tournament upset over MLS side San Jose Earthquakes.

Sacramento's youth academy products continued to impress with the first team, combining for 1,123 regular season minutes and 44 appearances. The Indomitable Club was featured on the Team of the Week 27 times, while Jack Gurr and Danny Vitiello were both selected to the USL Championship All-League Teams and were named finalists for individual league awards.

In January, the club will host its annual Open Tryout, when the region's best players get the opportunity to impress the team's technical staff and earn an invitation to training camp. Registration will open later in the month with early bird pricing through December 31.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2025 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

