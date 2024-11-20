Indy Eleven Announces Returnees for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven announced the initial 14 players who will return to the Boys in Blue for the 2025 USL Championship season. Per club policy, the terms of each deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Seven defenders who made a combined 119 starts this season will return to the Boys in Blue. Aedan Stanley led the team in assists (7), earning USLC "Player of the Week" honors once and "Team of the Week" recognition three times. Ben Ofeimu was selected to the USLC "Team of the Week" twice in 2024 after being acquired from Miami on April 11. Adrian Diz Pe was a two-time "Team of the Week" selection, James Musa scored the only goal in a critical road victory at Loudoun United, Logan Neidlinger became the youngest player in franchise history (18) to score a goal vs. New Mexico United, Josh O'Brien made 18 starts and scored a goal at Pittsburgh, and Hayden White started six times after being signed on August 29.

Eight-time USL Championship "Team of the Week" selection Jack Blake is one of four midfielders returning with a combined 61 starts. Blake led Indy Eleven in points (24) and tied for the team lead in goals (10) despite missing five games because of injury. Blake and Cam Lindley each started 22 games, while captain Aodhan Quinn started 10 times and Brem Soumaoro seven after being signed on September 3. Quinn was one of three players who had a goal and an assist in the first round of the USLC Playoffs with his performance vs. league finalist Rhode Island FC on November 3.

Up front, forwards Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, and Romario Williams return. Collier finished fifth in the USLC in goals per 90 minutes with five goals in 702 minutes played (0.63). The speedy Foster finished the season with five goals and five assists, recording a goal and an assist after being acquired from Colorado Springs on August 23. Williams had four goals and an assist in 2024, with two goals and an assist for the Boys in Blue. His first Indy goal was a dramatic free kick in the final minute of stoppage time to earn a draw vs. Pittsburgh, and his second vs. El Paso was the 60th of his USL Championship career.

Blake, Diz Pe, Lindley, and Quinn will be in their third consecutive season with the Boys in Blue in 2025.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels.

The Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS-side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

