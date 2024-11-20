New Mexico United's Eric Quill Appointed Head Coach of FC Dallas

November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United today announces that Head Coach Eric Quill has accepted the position of Head Coach with Major League Soccer (MLS) club FC Dallas, following a buyout of Quill's contract by the MLS side.

Quill joined the club in June, 2023, taking a team that many counted out of postseason contention, and qualifying for playoff soccer on the season's final day. In 2024, that growth continued, as Quill guided the Black & Yellow to the best record, point total, and league standing in club history - winning the regular season Western Conference title, and earning a #1 seed in the USL Championship playoffs. Under Quill's guidance, United defeated MLS side Real Salt Lake, earning a place in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal.

"In his two seasons with the club, Eric led us to a new level of success on the field," said New Mexico United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani. "More importantly, Eric brought a winning mentality and mindset to our organization. His impact on our organization, fans, and the community that he embraced as his own will always be a part of our club. Being a head coach in the MLS is an incredible opportunity and we are excited for Eric, Susan, and their young children. I believe Eric will be coaching the USMNT one day I can't wait to see how it all unfolds."

Quill expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm about his new role: "Coaching New Mexico United has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The passion of the fans, the commitment of the players, and the support of the organization made this a special chapter in my life. I would like to thank Peter Trevisani and the ownership group of New Mexico United. It's rare to be able to work with an owner who loves the club and is connected to the community with humility and genuineness. This passion, alongside the vision and strategy of Itamar Keinan and the leadership of Club President Ron Patel, makes me confident that New Mexico United will be a future champion, and when they are, I will celebrate like no other."

"We are incredibly proud of Eric and grateful for the contributions he has made to our club and our state," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "His dedication to our players, our fans, and our community has been unwavering. While we will miss his leadership, we are excited to see him take this next step and wish him, Susan, and the entire Quill family every success in Dallas."

New Mexico United and FC Dallas have come to an agreement on a buyout of Quill's contract with United. New Mexico United has begun the process of selecting a new head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Quill joins former New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne as Head Coaches at the Major League Soccer level.

