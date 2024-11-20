San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster of Returning Players for 2025 Campaign

November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today its initial list of returning players for the 2025 USL Championship season. Juan Agudelo, Rece Buckmaster, Nelson Flores Blanco and Jake LaCava all remain under contract, while SAFC has exercised options on Sofiane Djeffal, Luke Haakenson and Mohamed Omar. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Agudelo, San Antonio's leading scorer in 2024, is set to return after posting eight goals and a team-high 36 shots. The former United States national team member also provided four assists in 28 matches played.

Buckmaster and Flores Blanco, two of San Antonio's midseason defensive additions, will both return in 2025. Buckmaster made 13 appearances, earning his first Team of the Week recognition in October. Flores Blanco appeared in 17 contests, creating the fifth-most chances on the team with 16.

LaCava joined the club in June, posting 17 shots in 1,265 minutes of play. The forward scored San Antonio's opening goal in the 2-2 draw against rival El Paso Locomotive FC in October.

Haakenson returns for his second season with the club after appearing in 31 matches in 2024. The Creighton product created the second-most chances on the squad and finished third on the team in goals, assists and shots, while also providing 40 clearances

Djeffal posted 284 minutes in eight matches after signing with SAFC in July.

Omar played 384 minutes in seven regular season matches, also scoring once in a preseason contest, before suffering a season-ending injury in May.

Additionally, SAFC has declined Kameron Lacey's option.

San Antonio FC is still in discussions with other members of the 2024 squad about returning and will solidify its roster in the months leading into the 2025 campaign, which is slated to begin in the spring of 2025.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.