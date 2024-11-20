Rowdies Transfer Jordan Farr to DC United

November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has agreed to transfer goalkeeper Jordan Farr to Major League Soccer's DC United. Per club policy, the terms of the transfer agreement were not disclosed.

"It's difficult to lose Jordan because he's been such a good player for us and a good character in the locker room. He had some unbelievable moments for us this year," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "At the same time, we're happy to see he's deservedly earned this opportunity to move to DC United in MLS. It's a great opportunity for him and his young family. Part of our philosophy as a club is helping players develop, and wanting to see them rewarded for their hard work. When guys like Jordan get an opportunity like this, we want to do everything we can to help them take that step."

Farr arrived in Tampa Bay at the start of the 2024 season via transfer from USL Championship side San Antonio FC, where he earned 2022 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year honors and helped San Antonio claim the Players Shield and league title with a career-best 17 shutouts across the regular season and playoffs.

The 2024 season was another stellar campaign for Farr, who turned 30 years old in October. As the Rowdies regular starter, Farr posted 11 shutouts and recorded 92 saves in his 34 appearances in league play. His 65 percent successful save rate in the regular season ranked third overall in the league.

Farr also had two outstandings shifts in net for the Rowdies in the playoffs, pushing the Rowdies past Detroit City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with five saves and two decisive stops in a penalty shootout. In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Farr produced eight total saves as the Rowdies narrowly lost out 2-1 to the Charleston Battery.

"Playing for the Rowdies has been a dream come true," said Farr. "Every game at Al Lang Stadium, I always tried soaking in that I was playing on a perfect pitch in a historic stadium filled with fans that love their team, love their community, and have been doing it since 1975. To me, just one season of being part of the Rowdies organization has fulfilled lifetime goals of what I wanted to achieve as a soccer player, to be part of a lasting legacy. You can't really do that without playing on a team like the Rowdies. Moving on is honestly never something I expected I was ever going to have to do. I thought I was going to be here for a very long time. Saying goodbye is way harder than I could have thought. It's been an incredible year with ups and downs. The constant here has always been that no one is bigger than the organization. This is the first time I've ever felt that with a club. It's been huge professionally and personally for me to be a part of this club."

Last week, the Rowdies announced that veteran midfielders Leo Fernandes and Lewis Hilton have signed new contracts to remain with the club. Additional roster announcements are expected over the next few weeks as the club prepares for the 2025 USL Championship season.

