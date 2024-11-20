Detroit City FC to Compete in MASL W, with Kickoff Set for Late December

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced it will join the newly formed Major Arena Soccer League Women's (MASL W). This will be the second season of arena soccer at the Detroit City Fieldhouse following last year's inaugural season in the Premier Arena Soccer League.

Detroit City FC has been placed in the four-team Great Lakes North Divison, along with Kalamazoo FC, West Shore Ambition, and Indiana United. Le Rouge is set to open the season on the road to Kalamazoo on December 21, with the first home match set for January 4. Specific schedule and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

"Detroit City's quality speaks for itself. They are a top-notch organization, both on the men's and women's side. They are all about quality and putting together a great program both on the field and in the community," MASL W Commissioner Chris Economides said. "They will represent the sport and league with professionalism, pride, and enthusiasm and will be one of the teams to beat this year, I believe."

Last year, Detroit City FC fell to the Snohomish Sky of Washington in the PASL national semifinal after an incredible regular season campaign that saw Le Rouge sell out all home games at the Detroit City Fieldhouse. The team played to a regular season record of 8-2, scoring 80 goals while conceding 30, playing to a goal differential of +50. USL W League stalwart Kayla Addison led the team in goals with 20, with another outdoor mainstay, Hannah Crum, coming in second in goals with 11.

Recently, Shannon McCarthy, a former outdoor standout and an integral part of last year's indoor team, represented the United States at the 2024 MiniFootball World Cup and helped the United States defend its title.

Dani Evans will be returning as head coach for the club's second season in arena soccer, with a full announcement of her return to come in the coming days. Evans returns to the sidelines after being part of the most successful season in Detroit City FC women's history as part of David Dwaihy's first-team staff.

"In our inaugural year of arena soccer, we learned so much about the game. The dynamics are drastically different from 11v11 soccer, requiring us to adjust our tactics significantly to be successful on a boarded field," said Evans. "This year in the MASL, we aim to apply those lessons. The team is excited to return to the field - after a brief break between the outdoor season and the start of indoor play, they're eager to jump back into action. The energy from our fans is exhilarating, and we're committed to giving our all to those who support us. It's non-stop action, and we can't wait to bring our best to the arena".

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

