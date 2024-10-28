Charleston Battery Unveil 2024 Playoff Kit Ahead of Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

October 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery unveiled their 2024 Playoff Kit, produced by hummel©, ahead of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Sat., Nov. 2.

The new look features notable Charleston landmarks with a black shirt and gold foil accents. While the pattern may look like squares at first, an alternating colorway of the Ravenel Bridge actually makes up the base of the shirts. Rainbow Row is represented on the neck line on top of a gold foil silhouette of the state of South Carolina (with the palmetto tree and moon crescent from the state flag).

The Playoff Kit will be available for the first time exclusively at Patriots Point on November 2 for the Quarterfinals. Fans can buy their tickets to the playoff match now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider. Adult (men and women) and youth sizes will be available in the team store.

