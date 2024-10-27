Date, Time, TV Set for Playoff Opener

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will face the Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the league announced this morning.

The match between the seventh-seeded Hounds (12-10-12) and the No. 2 seed Battery (18-6-10) will be streamed on ESPN+. Local television details are still to be confirmed.

The Hounds secured their postseason spot Saturday with a 2-0 win over El Paso, which brought the regular season to a close on a four-match win streak, including a 2-0 win over the Battery on Oct. 12 in Pittsburgh. The teams also played to a 0-0 draw on June 8 at Patriots Point.

Though the Hounds and Battery have met 44 times and are the two oldest clubs in the Championship - the Hounds began play in 1999, six years after the Battery started in 1993 - this will be only the second time they have matched up in the postseason. The teams also met in the 2001 USL A-League First Round, where the Hounds won both matches of a two-legged playoff, winning 2-1 at home on Sept. 20, 2001, and 3-1 two days later in South Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.