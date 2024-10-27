Date, Time, TV Set for Playoff Opener
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will face the Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the league announced this morning.
The match between the seventh-seeded Hounds (12-10-12) and the No. 2 seed Battery (18-6-10) will be streamed on ESPN+. Local television details are still to be confirmed.
The Hounds secured their postseason spot Saturday with a 2-0 win over El Paso, which brought the regular season to a close on a four-match win streak, including a 2-0 win over the Battery on Oct. 12 in Pittsburgh. The teams also played to a 0-0 draw on June 8 at Patriots Point.
Though the Hounds and Battery have met 44 times and are the two oldest clubs in the Championship - the Hounds began play in 1999, six years after the Battery started in 1993 - this will be only the second time they have matched up in the postseason. The teams also met in the 2001 USL A-League First Round, where the Hounds won both matches of a two-legged playoff, winning 2-1 at home on Sept. 20, 2001, and 3-1 two days later in South Carolina.
