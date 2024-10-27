Rhode Island FC Approaches Inaugural Playoff Match with Never Say Die Attitude

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of its inaugural USL Championship season, Rhode Island FC has unveiled its campaign for the club's upcoming playoff push. In 34 regular-season matches, Rhode Island FC scored a league-third-best 16 goals in the final 15 minutes, recorded the third fewest losses (7) amongst the entire 24-team league and set the USL Championship record for draws in a season with 15.

Ever since RIFC kicked off its inaugural season on March 16 against New Mexico United in front of a sold-out Beirne Stadium, the squad has refused to give up until the final whistle. The team's will to Never Say Die has spread deep into the hearts of its unwavering fan base and infected all those who have continued to support the Ocean State's only professional soccer team.

RIFC enters the USL Championship postseason with the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and is set to begin its quest for a spot in the USL Championship Final, to be held on Saturday Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. ET (CBS). The Ocean State club will make its playoff debut at No. 4 Indy Eleven on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Match kickoff time will be announced soon. The Eastern Conference Quarterfinal clash will be broadcast live on NESN locally and streamed nationally on ESPN+.

Fans can join in cheering on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at The Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub in Smithfield.

Led by Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, Rhode Island FC has reached the postseason in its inaugural season after posting a 12W-7L-15D overall record and earning 51 points. The club is currently riding a six-match unbeaten streak as it makes its way into the playoffs.

The season has also been a historic one for striker Noah Fuson, who was awarded Player of the Year honors, presented by Breeze Airways, following the clubs 8-1 regular-season finale victory over Miami FC. Following the conclusion of all 12 USL Championship matches in the final weekend, Fuson was crowned the league's Golden Playmaker award for most regular season assists with ten. Fuson ended the season as the only USL Championship player to register double-figure assists in 2024.

While there is still a chance for RIFC to host a playoff match in the later rounds (should RIFC advance past the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and additional upsets occur), priority access to any future playoff tickets will be given to 2024 and 2025 Season Ticket Members.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.