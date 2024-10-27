New Mexico United Falls to Memphis 901 FC by a 2-3 Score
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United fell by a 2-3 final score to Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night, courtesy of goals from Memphis' Jon Bakero Samuel Careaga, and Lucas Turci. New Mexico has clinched the top seed in the USL Championship Western Conference, and will host heated rivals Phoenix Rising FC in their first-ever home playoff match next Sunday night at 6 PM, following other results on Saturday night.
Greg Hurst tallied for New Mexico to tie things up in the 20th minute, after Bakero scored early. The goal was Hurst's 12th of the 2024 campaign, the second-most in a single season in club history.
Marlon Vargas got his first ever goal in Black & Yellow in the 94th minute, on a terrific assist from Avionne Flanagan.
Will Seymore was tonight's man of the match, following his assist on Hurst's goal, and a terrific defensive performance throughout the evening.
