Match Notes (7.27.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: July 27, 2024
Kick off time: 4:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 86 degrees, sunny
Venue: FIU Football Stadium
Location: Miami, Florida
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Oakland has allowed 5 goals in back-to-back games, the highest tally allowed in any single match.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with eight goals this season.
Oakland first played away against Miami FC in 2019 during NISA regular season play.
Roots sit just below .500 with 9 wins, 2 ties, and 10 losses, despite a minus-10 goal difference.
Last Meeting:
April 29, 2023
OAK 0, MIA 0
Last Three Games:
July 21, 2024
OAK 2, SAC 5
July 13, 2024
PIT 5, OAK 0
July 6, 2024
OAK 1, LOU 0
Last Starting XI vs Sacramento Republic: 4-2-3-1
GK - Tim Syrell
D - Justin Rasmussen
D - Camden Riley
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Memo Diaz
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Jeciel Cedeño
M - Lindo Mfeka
M - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
