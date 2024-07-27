Match Notes (7.27.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: July 27, 2024

Kick off time: 4:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 86 degrees, sunny

Venue: FIU Football Stadium

Location: Miami, Florida

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Oakland has allowed 5 goals in back-to-back games, the highest tally allowed in any single match.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with eight goals this season.

Oakland first played away against Miami FC in 2019 during NISA regular season play.

Roots sit just below .500 with 9 wins, 2 ties, and 10 losses, despite a minus-10 goal difference.

Last Meeting:

April 29, 2023

OAK 0, MIA 0

Last Three Games:

July 21, 2024

OAK 2, SAC 5

July 13, 2024

PIT 5, OAK 0

July 6, 2024

OAK 1, LOU 0

Last Starting XI vs Sacramento Republic: 4-2-3-1

GK - Tim Syrell

D - Justin Rasmussen

D - Camden Riley

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Memo Diaz

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Jeciel Cedeño

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

