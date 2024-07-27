LouCity's Early Blitz Good for Win Over Monterey Bay, Return to First Place
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
An explosive first half Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium propelled Louisville City FC to a 4-1 win over Monterey Bay FC and a return to the top of the USL Championship table.
LouCity scored twice in the opening seven minutes en route to tallying four or more home goals for the fifth time this year. City's 2.6 goals per match are also far and away the best mark in the league.
The boys in purple improved to 14-4-2 on the season. At 44 points, they're a point ahead of the Charleston Battery with two games in hand.
"We talked to the group about getting back on a run," said Danny Cruz, with his side having rotated wins followed by losses dating back to early June - until Saturday, when LouCity won its second consecutive game.
"We were pretty tired of the wins and losses back and forth but in the end, it's about sticking to the progress. I thought we came out with the right mentality - the right energy."
Jake Morris and Wilson Harris combined to score two goals within the first seven minutes. And when Monterey Bay responded to halve the lead in the 24th minute, Elijah Wynder answered four minutes later when he hit the back of the net. To put a cap on the night, Sam Gleadle added a fourth goal against his former club in the 81st minute, knocking in a rebound.
It served as a strong setup for a massive occasion Tuesday when LouCity plays host to German power Eintracht Frankfurt for an international friendly.
"Yeah, the score is 4-1 but there's some areas that we can make sure that we're talking about even with a quick turnaround on Tuesday," Cruz said. "I'm proud of the group. We pushed them really hard with the time off. To come in here and get this result - score four goals - that's something to be proud of."
LouCity asked questions of Monterey Bay from the outset, with Jake Morris rocking a third-minute shot off the cross bar and in to mark the club's earliest goal of the season. Ray Serrano registered the assist, redirecting Aiden McFadden's cross with his head into Morris' path.
LouCity continued to play with urgency, putting the Monterey back line under constant pressure. Wilson Harris used a pinpoint Aiden McFadden cross from the right flank to calmly head home City's second goal of the night.
"Aiden got the ball out wide and served a perfect cross to my noggin and I headed it home far post," said Harris, who sits on 12 goals, ranking second in the USL Championship's Golden Boot race. "It felt good. We talked about doing that all year, and it finally happened."
Following Monterey Bay's lone goal, Taylor Davila swung in a free kick to set up Wynder for his career-high fifth goal of the season. It was also Davila's third goal contribution in as many home games.
Gleadle knocked in Dylan Mares' saved shot late to extend the lead. It was LouCity's 13th in the last 15 minutes of a game, more than any club in the league.
"Coming and getting two wins in a row at home, being back at home with the fans, the amazing atmosphere - we all love it," Morris said. "Best (home atmosphere) in the league, and we don't take it for granted."
Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Date: July 27, 2024
Venue: Lynn Family Stadium
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
Weather: 87 degrees, cloudy
Attendance: 9,701
Scoring
Louisville City FC (3, 1, 4)
Monterey Bay FC (1, 0, 1)
Goals
Louisville City FC:
3' Jake Morris (Ray Serrano)
7' Wilson Harris (Aiden McFadden)
28' Elijah Wynder (Taylor Davila)
81' Sam Gleadle
Monterey Bay FC:
24' Mobi Fehr (Tristan Trager)
Lineups
Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 3 - Jake Morris (62' 13 - Amadou Dia), 6 - Wes Charpie, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden Morris (62' 25 - Jansen Wilson), 17 - Taylor Davila (72' 11 - Niall McCabe), 23 - Elijah Wynder (86' 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 20 - Sam Gleadle, 7 - Ray Serrano, 14 - Wilson Harris (72' 22 - Dylan Mares)
Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez, 32 - Kyle Adams, 80 - Hayden Stamps
Head coach: Danny Cruz
Monterey Bay FC: 16 - Antony Siaha, 11 - Walmer Martinez, 4 - Alex Lara (86' 5 - Carlos Guzman), 30 - Kai Greene, 3 - Morey Doner, 10 - Rafael Baca, 13 - Mobi Fehr, 19 - Jesus "Chuy" Enriquez (72' 64 - Jerry Ayon), 7 - Adrian Rebollar (46' 99 - Xavi Gnaulati), 15 - Alex Dixon (63' 18 - Michael Gonzalez), 9 - Tristan Trager (86' 20 - Anthony Orendain)
Subs not used: 21 - Carlos Herrera, 32 - Pierce Gallaway
Head coach: Frank Yallop
Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Monterey Bay FC
Shots: 16 / 7
Shots on Goal: 5 / 2
Possession: 50.3% / 49.7%
Fouls: 7 / 9
Offside: 1 / 3
Corner Kicks: 2 / 1
Discipline Summary
Monterey Bay FC:
27' Walmer Martinez (yellow)
Referee: Matthew Corrigan
Images from this story
|
Louisville City FC celebrates win
(Chris Carter)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024
- San Antonio FC Drops 0-1 Decision at Memphis 901 FC - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to New Mexico United - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LouCity's Early Blitz Good for Win Over Monterey Bay, Return to First Place - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- Hounds Wrap Homestand with Loudoun Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Secures Come-From-Behind 2-1 Victory Over North Carolina FC - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds Homestand Ends with Loudoun Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- Monterey Bay F.C. Falls on the Road to Louisville City FC - Monterey Bay FC
- NCFC Sees Three-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped on Two Late Goals - North Carolina FC
- Sacramento Republic FC Blanks Detroit City FC, 1-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Blanked on the Road in Birmingham - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Unable to Capitalize on Chances in 2-1 Loss to Oakland Roots SC - Miami FC
- Oakland Returns to Winning Ways on the Road in Miami - Oakland Roots
- OCSC Lose to Birmingham Legion FC 3-0 - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (7.27.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Closing out July Home Matches with Sacramento Matchup - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Posts 0-0 Draw against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Memphis 901 FC - San Antonio FC
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Monterey Bay FC - Louisville City FC
- It's Matchday Against Sacramento Republic - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity's Early Blitz Good for Win Over Monterey Bay, Return to First Place
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Monterey Bay FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Totsch Signs New LouCity Contract Amid Another Standout Season
- Totsch's Stoppage-Time Goal Wins It for LouCity Over Colorado Springs