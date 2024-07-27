San Antonio FC Drops 0-1 Decision at Memphis 901 FC

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - San Antonio FC fell to Memphis 901 FC 0-1 on the road at AutoZone Park Saturday.

Memphis took advantage of a SAFC deflection in the box to net the match's lone goal in the 31st minute.

San Antonio outshot Memphis 13-10 night, also leading the hosts in shots on target 6-1, but couldn't find an equalizer to salvage a point before the final whistle.

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns home to host FC Tulsa Saturday, August 3. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

MEM: Samuel Careaga 31'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 5-10-5 on the season with 20 points, still in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC has outshot its opponent in 11 out of 20 matches this season.

Defender Carter Manley makes his first start back from injury since June 1.

Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal made his first appearance for the club since signing this week, subbing on for the final 18 minutes.

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley (Bura 46'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Kevon Lambert, Luke Haakenson (Sofiane Djeffal 72'), Jake LaCava (Rece Buckmaster 46' (Shannon Gomez 87')), Jorge Hernandez, Machop Chol (Luis Solignac 46'), Juan Agudelo

Substitutions Not Used: Trova Boni, Kendall McIntosh

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Juan Agudelo (Yellow Card) 37'

MEM: Nighte Pickering (Yellow Card) 39'

MEM: Zachary Duncan (Yellow Card) 43'

SA: Luke Haakenson (Yellow Card) 45+2'

SA: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 68'

SA: Kevon Lambert (Yellow Card) 88'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss)

It's a disappointing result again. It's another match where we created more than enough opportunities to win the game, so disappointed that we're not scoring goals. We got to be better. I've mentioned it a number of times that the guys are getting in good positions, but the final action is missing, and we have to improve that final action if we want to start to collect points.

(On takeaways from the match)

We're going away, we're controlling games, we're creating the better opportunities, but we're falling short on executing that final action, and it has to be better.

Forward Luis Solignac

(On the team's performance)

It was tough again. We had a good week of training and again didn't get a result. We just need to keep working and start getting points, otherwise it's going to be a difficult season. We've got to figure out why there's so much difference with the first and second halves. We have to stay together, keep fighting and showing up in training and games. Everyone has to look in the mirror and do better, so for me, it's always about keep working, keep trying, don't give up. There's more games trying to catch the other teams and make playoffs, and then it's going to be a new story.

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.