FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa continues home unbeaten streak after a 0-0 draw against Indy Eleven
Midfielder Boubacar Diallo took FC Tulsa's first corner kick of the night, but the attempt did not result in any goals on the scoreboard.
After a slow first half where possession was split almost equally, FC Tulsa held the majority of the possession throughout the second half, maintaining 58.1% possession for the second half.
The newest addition to the club, Midfielder Faysal Bettache, made his FC Tulsa debut after coming in as a sub at the
Yellow cards were shown continuously throughout the match, with three being given to FC Tulsa, and three going to Indy Eleven.
Forward Phillip Goodrum came close to making his second diving header of the season, but Indy Eleven's goalkeeper quickly put a stop to his last-minute effort.
FC Tulsa created several chances in both halves, and the defensive side held off Indy Eleven from scoring throughout the entirety of the match.
The match ended in a 0-0 draw, FC Tulsa's 7th of the season.
Goals:
Cards:
26' TUL - P. Goodrum
27' IND - C. Chapman-Page
47' TUL - E. Laszo
51' TUL - H. St Clair
72' IND - T. Gibson
79' IND - B. Ofeimu
Lineups:
TUL: Johan Penaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Faysal Bettache, Alex Dalou, Patrick Seagrist)
IND: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Aedan Stanley, Callum Chapman-Page, Cam Lindley, Romario Williams, Sebastian Guenzatti, Adrian Diz Pe, Ben Mines, Tyler Gibson, Douglas Martinez (Subs Used: Augi Williams, Benjamin Ofeimu, Logan Neidlinger, Karsen Henderlong, Diego Sanchez)
Up Next:
FC Tulsa travels to San Antonio Saturday August 3rd at 8:00pm. The team returns to ONEOK Field Friday August 9th at 7:30pm to take on Orange County SC. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Welcome Indy Eleven to ONEOK Field on Dollar Beer Section Night
- FC Tulsa Adds League-Leading Attacker in Transfer with Tacoma Defiance
- FC Tulsa Foundation to Host Toy Drive Ahead of July 26 Match
- FC Tulsa Drops Memphis 901 FC, 1-0, to Open Homestand