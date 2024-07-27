FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa continues home unbeaten streak after a 0-0 draw against Indy Eleven

Midfielder Boubacar Diallo took FC Tulsa's first corner kick of the night, but the attempt did not result in any goals on the scoreboard.

After a slow first half where possession was split almost equally, FC Tulsa held the majority of the possession throughout the second half, maintaining 58.1% possession for the second half.

The newest addition to the club, Midfielder Faysal Bettache, made his FC Tulsa debut after coming in as a sub at the

Yellow cards were shown continuously throughout the match, with three being given to FC Tulsa, and three going to Indy Eleven.

Forward Phillip Goodrum came close to making his second diving header of the season, but Indy Eleven's goalkeeper quickly put a stop to his last-minute effort.

FC Tulsa created several chances in both halves, and the defensive side held off Indy Eleven from scoring throughout the entirety of the match.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, FC Tulsa's 7th of the season.

Goals:

Cards:

26' TUL - P. Goodrum

27' IND - C. Chapman-Page

47' TUL - E. Laszo

51' TUL - H. St Clair

72' IND - T. Gibson

79' IND - B. Ofeimu

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Penaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Faysal Bettache, Alex Dalou, Patrick Seagrist)

IND: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Aedan Stanley, Callum Chapman-Page, Cam Lindley, Romario Williams, Sebastian Guenzatti, Adrian Diz Pe, Ben Mines, Tyler Gibson, Douglas Martinez (Subs Used: Augi Williams, Benjamin Ofeimu, Logan Neidlinger, Karsen Henderlong, Diego Sanchez)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa travels to San Antonio Saturday August 3rd at 8:00pm. The team returns to ONEOK Field Friday August 9th at 7:30pm to take on Orange County SC. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

