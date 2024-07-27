Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed three points with a 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

A first-half goal from Samuel Careaga and a strong debut from Triston Henry proved to be the decisive factors in the tight Western Conference matchup.

The two clubs battled in a defensive bout until Samuel Careaga put Memphis on the board with a 31st minute goal.

After Nighte Pickering's shot was deflected, Careaga pounced to get to the loose ball and fire a shot to the far post with a left-footed strike. The score marked the Argentinian international's fourth goal of the season. Memphis limited San Antonio to two shots in the first half.

The goal from Careaga ignited the dangerous Memphis attack for the remainder of the match. Goalkeeper Triston Henry impressed on debut with five saves in a clean sheet performance from the defense, including a spectacular diving save to deny a stoppage time equalizer.

901 FC moved to 9-8-4 with the victory, good for No. 4 in the USL Championship Western Conference. Memphis is now 7-1-1 this season after leading at halftime.

Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 3 for College Night. Tickets are available now on the club's official website.

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Memphis 901 FC vs. San Antonio FC | July 27, 2024 - AutoZone Park

HEAD COACH STEPHEN GLASS

On tonight's performance:

"Really proud of the team. Like you said we were short handed today. We had guys sitting on the bench that were nowhere near fit to play. We end up using Aren Seeger as a runner at the end of the game. The whole squad has been seen tonight. We'll get a couple back next week, which is really nice. But for that group of players, I'm so proud of them. It was unbelievable."

On Triston Henry's debut in goal:

"He did everything that we were hoping. It's obviously difficult coming into a new stadium and new team. Great performance fitting right into the group. When new boys come in and join, you're really happy when they get a win and play a huge part in it as well."

On the toughness of the group tonight:

We knew it was going to be a dig in game. We told them that beforehand. At halftime, we reiterated that and I think you could see the spirit in the group tonight. The new boys feel it, the fans feel it and the players are delighted. I think you can hear the noise from the locker room."

On Jon Bakero's debut:

"Jon was amazing. His hold up play was great. He's playing against three top center backs as well. They've got some top players. He was battered around a little bit but his hold up play was great, bringing people in and he was a threat as well. We're happy with him. I'm sure he'll be happy with his part in the win as well."

On the crowd tonight:

There was a lot of noise from the crowd tonight as well. They can feel it when we're up against things. San Antonio come in tonight and got into it. The crowd was a huge part of the win tonight so hopefully they enjoyed the fireworks and we see them here next week for more of the same."

