OCSC Lose to Birmingham Legion FC 3-0

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC fell 3-0 to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, July 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The County Boys had some promising chances, but ultimately were unable to find a goal for the third straight road match.

Birmingham had the first big chance of the night in the 23rd minute as forward Stéfano Pinho won a free kick just outside of the box. Midfielder A.J. Paterson took the ensuing free kick, sending a rocket to the top right corner of the goal. OCSC goalkeeper Tomás Gómez made an acrobatic save denying The Legion, and keeping the score 0-0.

The Black and Orange had their first chance in the 28th minute as midfielder Kyle Scott found a streaking forward Bryce Jamison just outside the box. Jamison got a foot to it, finding forward Ethan Zubak on the left side of the box. Zubak chipped the ball over Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel and hit the woodwork, as the ball ricocheted off the goalpost before being cleared away by the Birmingham defense.

Scott again led the OCSC attack in the 31st minute after a steal by defender Jordan Chavez. Scott found Jamison in stride on the right side of the box. Jamison tapped it in behind the defense to Zubak in the center of the box, who fired a shot from close range that was saved by Van Oekel. However, the ball bounced off Van Oekel right to midfielder Ryan Flood. Flood chipped the ball over the bar, keeping the score at 0-0 heading into the break.

Birmingham had the first chance of the second half in the 47th minute as Paterson played the ball over the top to McCartney in the box. Gómez came up to deflect the ball off McCartney, however, the ball found its way back to McCartney on the left side of the box. McCartney tapped it back to midfielder Enzo Martinez who fired a right-footed-shot on the open goal that was deflected away by OCSC captain Markus Nakkim.

Birmingham broke through the OCSC defense in the 51st minute as midfielder Moses Mensah found McCartney on the left side of the box. McCartney crossed the ball into the center of the box finding Pinho who struck the ball past Gómez into the back of the net for the first goal of the game.

The County Boys attempted to answer in the 53rd minute as Jamison won a corner in the attacking third of the pitch. Flood sent in the ensuing corner kick to the back post to Chavez. Chavez headed the ball back into the box that deflected to Zubak. Zubak flicked the ball in the air that found its way to Nakkim. Nakkim fired a shot with his right foot off the volley that was saved by Van Oekel.

Birmingham again pushed forward in the 75th minute as Pinho got a steal in the attacking half of the pitch. He found substitute forward Preston Tabort Etaka who took a few touches before firing a strike from outside the box to the bottom left corner of the goal that was saved by Gómez.

Orange County SC had a chance in the 85th minute as substitute forward Cameron Dunbar drew a foul from behind from Martinez outside the box. Sorto fired the ensuing free kick just over the bar.

Birmingham added another one in the 89th minute as Etaka Preston found substitute forward Tyler Pasher with space on the left side of the pitch. Pasher played the ball across the box to a streaking Pinho, who smashed one into the bottom right corner of the net for a brace, putting Birmingham up 2-0.

Birmingham added an insurance goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Pinho again created a steal. He dished the ball to Etaka Preston who played the ball across the box to Pasher. Pashner tapped one into the open goal to put Birmingham up 3-0.

The Black and Orange return home to The Champ on Saturday, August 3rd as they host USL Championship newcomers North Carolina FC on Get Fit Night! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today!

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Tonight is the third straight away match where OCSC has yet to find a goal.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 3 3

BHM 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

52' Stéfano Pinho (BHM)

89' Stéfano Pinho (BHM)

90+5' Tyler Pasher (BHM)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

3' Ryan Flood

10' Kyle Scott

86' Owen Lambe

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC

85' Enzo Martinez

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Tomás Gómez (GK); Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim (C) (Christian Sorto 59'), Jordan Chavez, Owen Lambe; Dillon Powers (Ben Norris 59'), Kyle Scott (Cameron Dunbar 75'), Ashish Chattha (Chris Hegardt 59'), Ryan Flood; Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison (Ashton Miles 75')

Unused subs: Colin Shutler (GK); Nico Ruiz

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman

Possession: 59% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 3 |

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC LINEUP:

Matt Van Oekel (GK); Derek Dodson, Phanuel Kavita (C), Alex Crognale, A.J. Paterson (Preston Tabort Etaka 60'); Kobe Hernández-Foster (Miguel Perez 77'), Ramiz Hamouda (Prosper Kasim 45'), Moses Mensah, Enzo Martínez, Dawson McCartney (Tyler Pasher 77'); Stéfano Pinho

Unused Subs: Trevor Spangenberg (GK); Finn Calloway

Head Coach: Tom Soehn

Possession: 41% | Shots: 20 | Shots On Goal: 9 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC @ Birmingham Legion FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 21

Date: July 27, 2024

Venue: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.