Oakland Returns to Winning Ways on the Road in Miami
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
After a very slow start from both sides, Oakland Roots took the lead over Miami FC through a beautifully worked goal from Memo Diaz, assisted by Johnny Rodriguez. The visitors took the lead in the 38th minute with the first shot on target in the match.
The game opened up as Paul Blanchette was called on in Oakland Roots' goal to keep the lead at 1-0 into the half, as Miami grew into the game.
Oakland made it 2-0 when the pinpoint cross from the left foot of Justin Rasmussen found Johnny Rodriguez for his 9th goal of the season, midway through the second half.
Frank Lopez struck in response for Miami FC with 15 minutes to go, pulling the game back to within one for the home side to make it 2-1 Oakland in the 75th minute.
Oakland held on in the end for the 2-1 victory keeping pace at the top of the Western Conference Standings.
Oakland will now have a bye weekend before preparing for Loudoun United at Home on August 10th.
Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC
USL Championship | July 27, 2024
Venue: FIU Football Stadium, Miami, Florida
Kickoff: 4:00 PM PT
Weather: 86 degree, sunny
SCORELINE:
MIA: 1
OAK: 2
SCORING SUMMARY:
OAK: Memo Diaz 38'
OAK: Johnny Rodriguez 68'
MIA: Frank Lopez 75'
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
OAK: Gagi Margvelashvili (yellow) 20'
MIA: Junior Palacios (yellow) 52'
OAK: Dom Dwyer (yellow) 56'
OAK: Trayvone Reid (yellow) 82'
OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Niall Logue, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili (Camden Riley), Justin Rasmussen, Daniel Gomez (Napo Matsoso), Irakoze Donasiyano, Memo Diaz, Baboucarr Njie (Trayvone Reid), Dominic Dwyer (Lindo Mfeka), Johnny Rodriguez (Miche-Naider Chéry)
Unused subs: Etsgar Cruz, Timothy Syrel
Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 6 | Fouls: 13 | Offside: 3 |
MIAMI FC LINEUP: Allen Gavilanes, Frank Lopez, Rocco Genzano (Luisinho), Samuel Biek (Manuel Botta), Mujeeb Murana (Roberto Molina), Gabriel Cabral, Junior Palacios, Nicholas Cardona, Alejandro Mitrano, Danny Barbir, Daniel Gagliardi
Unused subs: Khadim Ndiaye, Marco Santana, Lucas Depaula, Dalytn Knutson, Jordan Ayimbila
Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 15 | Offside: 2 |
Oakland Roots goalkeeper Paul Blanchette
