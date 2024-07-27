Hounds Wrap Homestand with Loudoun Draw

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Once again, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds jumped out to an early lead, but this time it didn't stand up for the full 90 minutes, as Loudoun United FC pulled even for a 1-1 draw tonight in front of 5,613 at Highmark Stadium.

Robbie Mertz converted from the penalty spot for the Hounds' opening goal, but Wesley Leggett's second-half strike brought Loudoun (7-7-6) level.

The Hounds (5-9-7) had just 32.6 percent of the ball against a possession-focused opponent, but they still had the slight edge in shots, 13-10, and touches inside the opponent's box, 23-16.

First half

For the third straight match, the Hounds were on the board in less than a dozen minutes. Jackson Walti's tackle won the ball in the Loudoun half, and Emmanuel Johnson and Mertz worked a give-and-go that got Johnson into the box.

Yanis Leerman's challenge through the back of Johnson earned the penalty kick, and Mertz placed the spot kick into the lower right corner in the 12th minute.

Loudoun pushed back quickly, and in the 24th minute, Leggett drove a shot from an angle on the left that struck the crossbar but stayed out.

Edward Kizza had a great chance before halftime after Danny Griffin forced another Loudoun turnover 25 yards from goal, but Loudoun goalie Hugo Fauroux dove to his right to make the stop.

Second half

The Hounds came close again to start the second half, when Walti received a Langston Blackstock pass a step inside the box. Walti's curling shot had Fauroux beaten, but defender Jacob Erlandson recovered to get a slight header to the ball, redirecting it over the bar.

Loudoun pulled level in the 63rd minute, when Kalil ElMedkhar slipped a pass through the center of the defense. Leggett got on the end of it and snapped a quick shot that found the bottom right corner of the net.

The Hounds nearly grabbed a winner in the 90th minute, when Babacar Diene hit a low cross from the right side that found the feet of Kazaiah Sterling, but Sterling's touch turned the ball just wide of the left post.

The Hounds finished the match with 10 men after Bradley Sample was sent off for a sliding challenge on ElMedkhar that was deemed serious foul play, despite replays showing the contact occurring with the lead foot and at ground level.

Modelo Man of the Match

Jackson Walti was strong in the midfield, and his tackle created the turnover that led to the Hounds' penalty kick. In total, Walti won 7 of 12 duels, and his one shot on target early in the second half required a goal-line clearance to keep the Hounds off the board.

What's next?

The Hounds head back to the Golden State to face Sacramento Republic FC (9-3-8) in a 10 p.m. match Saturday, Aug. 3 on ESPN2. Sacramento came away with a 1-0 win tonight at Detroit City FC.

