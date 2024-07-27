Game Day: Loucity vs. Monterey Bay FC

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will aim for back-to-back wins Saturday for the first time since early June when hosting Monterey Bay FC for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity has followed wins with losses over its last six games, seeing its hold on first place atop the USL Championship's Eastern Conference erode as a result. However, the boys in purple enter the weekend only two points back of the Charleston Battery with a pair of games in hand.

City (13-4-2, 41 points) will also be thinking about schedule congestion, as the boys in purple turn around from here to welcome Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt for an international friendly Tuesday.

Monterey Bay FC (7-8-5, 26 points) is the more rested side, sitting idle since a scoreless draw back on July 13 against FC Tulsa. The club holds the final playoff position - eighth - in the Western Conference standings.

Saturday is Beach Night at Lynn Family Stadium, where the BlueOval Fan Zone will feature live music, a leis giveaway, sandcastle art, photo ops and more. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with tickets on sale at LouCity.com or by calling (502) LOU-CITY.

Saturday's game will air locally on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7. ESPN+ will provide national streaming coverage.

