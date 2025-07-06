NCFC falls in rivalry rematch at Charleston
July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - North Carolina FC fell, 1-0, on the road against Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery, on Sunday, July 6, at Patriots Point.
Emilio Ycaza was the lone goal scorer in the rain-soaked match, scoring the go-ahead goal for Charleston in the 40th minute. With the loss, NCFC falls to 7W-5L-2D in the USL Championship regular season but remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Match Notes:
Sunday marked just the second regular season match of 2025 where NCFC has been held scoreless.
Quotes:
John Bradford: "Here at Charleston, in a tough place to play against a good team, you have to play a complete game and give yourself a chance to stay in it. I think we let ourselves down on the goal conceded in terms of the total team defending, and generated a fair amount of chances that we didn't convert."
John Bradford: "We just have to find a way to not concede on the goal that we did and find a way to get a goal going forward."
Up Next:
North Carolina FC will return home for a three-match home stand beginning with a matchup with Birmingham Legion FC on Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. In the last matchup between the two clubs, NCFC defeated Birmingham, 3-2. The match will be aired on SiriusXM and tickets for the match are available here.
Box Score
NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Patrick Burner (J. Servania - 80'), Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall (A. Luckhurst - 89'), Rafa Mentzingen, Louis Perez (A. Al-Qaq - 71'), Pedro Dolabella (R. Da Costa - 71'), Oalex Anderson (E. Conway - 79')
Subs Not Used: Trevor Mulqueen, Collin Martin, Conor Donovan
CHS (4-2-4): Luis Zamudio, Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Nanan Houssou (C. Allan - 90+2'), Aaron Molloy, Arturo Rodríguez (J. Kelly - 62'), Emilio Ycaza (R. Rubin - 84'), Juan Torres (M. Segbers - 90+2'), MD Myers (C. Jennings - 62')
Subs Not Used: Christian Garner, Viggo Ortiz, Diego Rodriguez, John Klein
Score:
NCFC: 0
CHS: 1
Goals:
NCFC: -
CHS: E. Ycaza - 40' (L. Blackstock)
Cautions:
NCFC: P. Dolabella - 16', L. Perez - 34'
CHS: N. Dossantos - 42', A. Molloy - 66', C. Jennings - 76', B. Pirrman - 78', N. Houssou - 81'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
CHS: -
Venue (Location): Patriots Point (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
Images from this story
|
Patrick Burner of North Carolina FC
(Katie Schroeck)
