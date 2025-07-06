NCFC falls in rivalry rematch at Charleston

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release









Patrick Burner of North Carolina FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Katie Schroeck) Patrick Burner of North Carolina FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Katie Schroeck)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - North Carolina FC fell, 1-0, on the road against Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery, on Sunday, July 6, at Patriots Point.

Emilio Ycaza was the lone goal scorer in the rain-soaked match, scoring the go-ahead goal for Charleston in the 40th minute. With the loss, NCFC falls to 7W-5L-2D in the USL Championship regular season but remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Notes:

Sunday marked just the second regular season match of 2025 where NCFC has been held scoreless.

Quotes:

John Bradford: "Here at Charleston, in a tough place to play against a good team, you have to play a complete game and give yourself a chance to stay in it. I think we let ourselves down on the goal conceded in terms of the total team defending, and generated a fair amount of chances that we didn't convert."

John Bradford: "We just have to find a way to not concede on the goal that we did and find a way to get a goal going forward."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC will return home for a three-match home stand beginning with a matchup with Birmingham Legion FC on Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. In the last matchup between the two clubs, NCFC defeated Birmingham, 3-2. The match will be aired on SiriusXM and tickets for the match are available here.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Patrick Burner (J. Servania - 80'), Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall (A. Luckhurst - 89'), Rafa Mentzingen, Louis Perez (A. Al-Qaq - 71'), Pedro Dolabella (R. Da Costa - 71'), Oalex Anderson (E. Conway - 79')

Subs Not Used: Trevor Mulqueen, Collin Martin, Conor Donovan

CHS (4-2-4): Luis Zamudio, Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Nanan Houssou (C. Allan - 90+2'), Aaron Molloy, Arturo Rodríguez (J. Kelly - 62'), Emilio Ycaza (R. Rubin - 84'), Juan Torres (M. Segbers - 90+2'), MD Myers (C. Jennings - 62')

Subs Not Used: Christian Garner, Viggo Ortiz, Diego Rodriguez, John Klein

Score:

NCFC: 0

CHS: 1

Goals:

NCFC: -

CHS: E. Ycaza - 40' (L. Blackstock)

Cautions:

NCFC: P. Dolabella - 16', L. Perez - 34'

CHS: N. Dossantos - 42', A. Molloy - 66', C. Jennings - 76', B. Pirrman - 78', N. Houssou - 81'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

CHS: -

Venue (Location): Patriots Point (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.