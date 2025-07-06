FC Tulsa Settle for 2-2 Draw After Twice Leading against Miami FC

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Miami FC on Saturday night in USL Championship action, despite twice taking the lead and playing the entire second half with a man advantage. Goals from Taylor Calheira and Eliot Goldthorp highlighted a promising performance, but defensive lapses and clinical finishing from Miami's Francisco Bonfiglio denied Tulsa all three points.

Stauffer Wins Penalty, Calheira Converts

Tulsa struck first in the 17th minute after defender Lucas Stauffer was brought down inside the Miami penalty area, earning the visitors a spot kick. Forward Taylor Calheira stepped up and buried the penalty with confidence to give FC Tulsa a deserved 1-0 lead.

However, Miami responded and were awarded a penalty of their own later in the half. Francisco Bonfiglio made no mistake from the spot, pulling the home side level.

Goldthorp's First Goal & a Flashpoint Before the Break

Just before half-time, Tulsa reclaimed the lead. A well-executed attacking move ended with Eliot Goldthorp heading home his first goal for FC Tulsa, restoring the advantage at 2-1.

Moments later, the match took a dramatic turn when Miami FC's Matias Alexis Romero was shown a straight red card for shoving his hands down the neck of Lucas Stauffer during a heated confrontation in the fifth minute of added time. The hosts were reduced to 10 men heading into the second half.

Miami Equalizes with 10 Men

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Miami refused to back down. In the 65th minute, Bonfiglio struck again, to bring the game level at 2-2. Tulsa pressed for a late winner, but Miami's compact defense held firm to deny the visitors a road victory.

Key Moments

Goal 17' - Calheira scores from the spot after Stauffer is fouled (TUL 1-0)

Goal 28' - Bonfiglio converts penalty for Miami (1-1)

Goal 44' - Goldthorp scores first FC Tulsa goal (TUL 2-1)

Red Card 45+5' - Romero sent off for misconduct against Stauffer

Goal 65' - Bonfiglio scores second to equalize (2-2)

What This Means

FC Tulsa will feel frustrated after twice taking the lead and playing with a man advantage for an entire half. However, key performances-particularly from Calheira, Goldthorp, and Stauffer-offered plenty of positives as the club looks ahead to its next challenge against Las Vegas Lights back home at ONEOK Field on July 12. The result also extends FC Tulsa's unbeaten run in USL Championship play to 6 games.







