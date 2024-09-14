Switchbacks Earn 3 Points & a Clean Sheet at Home

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery's Graham Smith battles Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Jairo Henriquez

Colorado Springs, CO - Switchbacks FC move up in the USL Western Championship rankings with another 3 points at home against Charleston Battery.

The Switchbacks came out strong with high energy and positivity into the match against Charleston Battery here at Weidner Field. During the first, the boys had two shots on goal, won five out of six tackles, and had 86% passing accuracy.

Early in the match, #20 Yosuke Hanya made an attempt to the box leading to Charleston's keeper #1 Adam Grinwins deflecting the ball straight to #77 Justin Dhillon to score the first goal of the night in the 14th minute. Switchbacks added pressure throughout the remainder of the first half, being able to take 5 shots, denying Charleston any shots after the 12'.

Coming into the second half with the Switchbacks up by one, Charleston was looking to equalize. Based on Charleston dominating in possessions, our defense stayed strong from end to end. #1 Christian Herrera with a clean sheet from tonight, had a game-changing save in the 59'. Charleston midfielder, #80 Juan David Torres Henriquez, came in hot with a lethal one-touch left foot kick from right outside of the 18. Herrera was able to quickly shift to the bottom left of the box to deflect the ball away from the Switchbacks' territory. The Switchbacks have 26 unbeaten USL Championship matches leading into the first half, dating back to July 5th, 2022 against San Diego Loyal.

Colorado Springs bench in the 71' minute received a red card, causing the team's dynamic to change completely by applying more pressure. Immediately in the 72' Charleston's #13 Nicholas Markanich conceded a handball. #9 Ronaldo Damus, Colorado Springs's top man in penalty kicks, took the kick confidently for the second and final goal of the night. Damus recorded his 12th goal of the season more than any other Switchback player in 2024. Damus with his sixth awarded penalty shot, now has the joint-highest total penalty shots in the USL Championship (alongside Manuel Arteaga).

The Switchbacks head on the road to compete against El Paso Locomotive on Saturday, September 21st. Mark your calendar for September 28th as the team comes back home to go against Loudoun United for our Mental Health Awareness Night.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

Overall thoughts:

"Yeah, obviously delighted about the result, there's no doubt about that. I think it's been looking at it quickly at a glimpse. I think it's a completely different performance than the last couple of weeks. We didn't have the ball as much as we would like but I felt we were defensively solid. First half, we caused ourselves our own problems, and in the second half they had a couple of adjustments that affected us, probably fatigue a little bit, and two players that stopped us from being so aggressive. Delighted with the result and performance. It's a different type of performance with this group now - delighted for them because they're showing different ways to win games."

On his thoughts about the last few games, and bringing that energy on the road:

"Yeah, look we've got to take care of stuff at home when we're here, and we've done that. We're obviously pleased with the result, but we go to El Paso next week, who are a really good side with a brand new coach who's implemented a completely new style, and kept a number of clean sheets before tonight. So it's going to be a difficult game, we know that, but we've also got to pick up points on the road, you know no doubt about that. And yeah we've beat Tampa, we've beat Charleston, but we're not a group that gets too high, certainly not. We'll stay hungry, we'll stay humble, and again we're no way near where we want to be. We're getting a little closer, but not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination."

Matt Mahoney:

On his thoughts about the past few games:

" We are flying high at the moment. We are scoring goals, and keeping clean sheets against the top or second-highest-scoring teams in the league right now. We are flying high, I think we are in second, I will have to check out the other (USL Championship) results. Sacramento (Republic) has a couple of games in hand on us, but if we get that home playoff, you can see what we can do to any team in the league. We are flying high, it's a good feeling, but we know it's not done yet.

On how physical the match was:

"It is what it is sometimes. I wouldn't say our team is the biggest team in general. With the addition of JD (Justin Dillon), we got a little size. Hey, sometimes games are like that. When we are able to play at home like that and finish our chances off, we are pretty unstoppable. Feeling good in the moment."

On how to bring tonight's energy to road matches:

" We just got to keep the momentum going. I think we really have something to play for and hold onto right now which is a home playoff game fighting for second (place). We still have to go to Sacramento, we go to El Paso next, a team we should be able to beat. It's all about the momentum and making sure we don't let this slip.

Stevie Echevarria:

On being back on the pitch after healing from an injury:

"It was a big game. Win two nothing and get the clean sheet is huge! To be at home against the number two team win the East. It's pretty cool to make my return for this occasion. The amount of fans that I have gotten to know while being injured, that are calling my name as I go onto the field, wow, it just really feels like home. It's defiantly a very special night and a long time coming."

Justin Dhillon:

On how the team is gelling together:

"I think the entire team, Yosuke (Hanya), Tyreek (Magee) Jonas (Fjeldberg), the guys that enter the field, outside backs, we are just a complete team right now. And I think you can see it on both sides of the ball with everyone working off each other. We work for one another to defend and we work for one another to get in the right spots. Fortunately, this team has a lot other of creative players like Yosuke. He always finds a way to get a shot or cross off. I want to shout out Tyreek. He is always underneath me when I need him. Jonas is always working hard. Juan (Tejada) when we come in. Jairo (Henriquez) is such a good player. I mean, I can go on and on. Ronaldo (Damus) when he comes in he scores. It's a complete team right now and I think that's the identity of us. It's something that's really important. Everyone working off one another and that's why we are finding some success at the moment."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) CHS: Adam Grinwis (2)

Goals: COS: Dhillon (14'), Damus (PK) (72')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Dhillon (35'), Herrera (64'), Magee (66'), Hanya (74') RC: Assistant Coach Matt Besmer (71') CHS:YC: Allan (69')

