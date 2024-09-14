FC Tulsa Falls, 1-0, to Louisville City FC
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa fell shy, 1-0, on Saturday night to Louisville City FC.
With the result, head coach Mario Sanchez and FC Tulsa moved to 7-10-10 (31 points) to carry at least a share of eighth in the Western Conference while Louisville City FC moved to 20-5-2 (62 points), remaining atop the league table.
Possession was cut evenly through the first half, with FC Tulsa building upon its control throughout the segment. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda combatted three shot attempts in play, including a save against former FC Tulsa forward Phillip Goodrum in the 14th minute and a soaring save against Ray Serrano in the 26th minute, with his outstretched arm slipping the ball above the center crossbar.
The stint included a pair of missed LouCity opportunities off of free kicks, with Rashid Tetteh and Bradley Bourgeois collecting yellow cards in the 12th and 29th minute, respectively.
Louisville City FC struck the board in the 33rd minute as a Sean Totsch cross into the right edge of the box saw Jansen Wilson squeezing a low shot into the bottom-left corner.
Aaron Bibout nearly notched the equalizer in the 61st minute, as a header attempt, generated off a corner kick, was stopped short by Damian Las. A similar story unfolded in the 88th minute, when a cross to Patrick Seagrist veered left of the goal.
The second half saw FC Tulsa lead possession with a 61.9% cut while leading in expected goals, 0.4 to 0.27. Both sides also notched a pair of yellow cards in the second half, with Alexis Souahy (68') and Harvey St Clair (70') on the home side, while LouCity notched two with Elijah Wynder (54') and Kyle Adams (83') receiving cards.
Up next, FC Tulsa heads on the road to face Rhode Island FC on Saturday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Goals -
33' LOU - J. Wilson (A: S. Totsch)
Cards -
20' TUL - R. Tetteh
55' LOU - E. Wynder
69' TUL - A. Souahy
70' TUL - H. St Clair
83' LOU - K. Adams
Lineups -
TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Rashid Tetteh, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Aaron Bibout, Diogo Pacheco, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Harvey St Clair, Matthew Bell, Edwin Laszo, Alex Dalou, Santiago Sanchez)
LOU: Aiden McFadden, Sean Totsch, Arthuro Ordóñez, Ray Serrano, Phillip Goodrum, Amadou Dia, Taylor Davila, Damian Las, Elijah Wynder, Jansen Wilson, Kyle Adams (Subs Used: Jake Morris, Adrien Perez, Wilson Harris, Dylan Mares
Up Next - FC Tulsa is on the road for the next two matches. First, the team heads to Rhode Island FC on Saturday, September 21, for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff. Then, they head to Oakland Roots SC on Sunday, September 29, for a 5 p.m. CT kickoff. The club is hosting official watch parties at Cabin Boys Brewpub in Downtown Tulsa for both matches.
